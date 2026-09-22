Javier Bardem Supports Controversial Pink's UNICEF Ambassador Departure

Credit: LucaFazPhoto / Pink

Javier Bardem has joined a growing movement calling for pop star Pink to step down from her role as a UNICEF ambassador. This push follows Pink’s controversial comments regarding Macklemore’s pro-Palestine statement made during a recent performance at MetLife Stadium. In a social media post, Pink described Macklemore’s remarks—including his declaration of “Free Palestine”—as “awful” and claimed that Jewish fans were “ambushed” by what she termed “anti-Israel propaganda.”

After receiving backlash for her comments, Pink attempted to deflect the criticism by sharing memes, one of which implied that getting everyone’s approval is a “clown’s job.” Despite her efforts, the controversy did not subside. Bardem, a well-known advocate for Palestinian rights, responded by participating in an online movement aimed at revoking Pink’s UNICEF ambassadorship.

Bardem’s Support for the Petition

On September 21st, Bardem took to his Instagram Stories to share a petition hosted on Change.org, urging UNICEF to remove Pink from her ambassadorial position. The petition condemns Pink’s rhetoric as a “disheartening display of divisiveness and hatred,” arguing that her views fundamentally contradict the humanitarian principles upheld by UNICEF.

The petition emphasizes, “We must hold UNICEF Ambassadors to the highest standards of neutrality and compassion. Palestinian children, like all children affected by genocide, deserve ambassadors who unequivocally extend support and empathy towards their plight.” It calls on UNICEF leadership to “hold its ambassadors accountable, uphold its strict standards of humanitarian neutrality, and remove Pink from her official role.” As of now, the petition has garnered nearly 165,000 signatures, though UNICEF has yet to publicly respond.

Reactions and Statements

In his response, Macklemore acknowledged Pink’s involvement, stating that she, along with other artists like Ed Sheeran, is “not a victim” in the ongoing situation. He emphasized their privilege, noting, “We have careers, money, opportunities, safety and audiences around the world. Whatever consequences any of us face for what we say, we get to go home to our families.”

On September 11th, before the backlash, Pink had defended her position as a UNICEF ambassador, reflecting on her decade-long involvement with the organization. “I’ve spent a decade as a UNICEF ambassador for kids who didn’t choose the country or the war they were born into, and I have grieved every one of them, on both sides of that fence. I didn’t do it from behind a screen; I went to those children and held them,” she asserted in an earlier Instagram post.