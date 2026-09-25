Jane Doe Withdraws Sexual Assault Allegations Against Jay-Z

In a significant turn of events, the Jane Doe who previously accused hip-hop mogul Jay-Z of sexual assault has recanted her allegations in a detailed court declaration. The woman stated unequivocally that her claims were false, admitting that she had never met Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and acknowledging mental health issues she disclosed to her legal team before they filed the lawsuit in December 2024.

Recanting Allegations

In a 12-page declaration filed in Manhattan federal court and obtained by Rolling Stone, the woman wrote, “Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter never raped me. I have never met or spoken to Mr. Carter. Mr. Carter never engaged in any inappropriate conduct toward me whatsoever.” She emphasized, “There is no truth to any of my claims against Mr. Carter,” adding that she understood the considerable pain and damage her false accusations had inflicted on him.

Legal Proceedings and Apologies

Her recent declaration was submitted alongside a notice that Jay-Z has voluntarily dismissed her as a defendant in his ongoing malicious-prosecution case against prominent attorney Tony Buzbee and his Texas-based law firm. The new lawyer representing Jane Doe in the malicious prosecution suit, James Blair Newman, Jr., stated, “Our client maintains that she was a victim of sexual assault, but she was entirely mistaken in her allegations identifying Mr. Carter, and those allegations were false.” The recanting Jane Doe offered a sincere and unconditional apology to Jay-Z and his family for her incorrect claims.

Background of the Case

This development comes over a year after Jay-Z filed a lawsuit against the woman and her attorneys, alleging they conspired to force him into a secret financial settlement by threatening to damage his reputation. The woman’s initial allegations emerged in a lawsuit filed in October 2024, where she accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping her when she was just 13 years old and mentioned an unnamed male celebrity, later identified as Jay-Z, as having also assaulted her.

Jay-Z staunchly denied the allegations, describing the situation as an “existential threat” to his reputation. In a sworn statement, he shared his turmoil over the demand letter sent by Buzbee, which he perceived as placing him in a position where he had to meet the demands or face dire personal and financial repercussions.

Dismissal of Claims

Jane Doe ultimately voluntarily dismissed her complaints against both Jay-Z and Diddy in early 2025, admitting to inconsistencies in her accusations. Following this, a judge dismissed Jay-Z’s separate California-based extortion lawsuit against Buzbee, a decision that was later upheld by an appeals court, confirming that the demand letter was protected due to its anticipation of a lawsuit.

The appeals court highlighted that there was no evidence suggesting that Buzbee knowingly made false accusations against Jay-Z, noting that the lawyer’s investigations were carried out in good faith.

Continuing Legal Battles

Despite the recent recantation, Jay-Z’s malicious-prosecution lawsuit against Buzbee and his firm remains active in New York, wherein he contends they should have known Jane Doe’s claims were fundamentally flawed based on publicly available information. In response to inquiries about the recanting declaration, Buzbee noted that he had yet to review it but expressed confidence in the validity of Jane Doe’s initial claims, asserting that multiple lawyers had corroborated her story prior to his involvement.

Jane Doe explained that her legal action began after responding to a Facebook ad seeking individuals with sexual assault claims against Diddy. She expressed doubts about the veracity of her claims against Jay-Z, leading her lawyers to inform her of the decision to dismiss her lawsuit.