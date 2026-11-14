James Gunn Quashes Skydance Rumors About Superman’s ‘Man of Tomorrow’

James Gunn recently took to Threads to dispel rumors regarding his exit from DC Studios, specifically addressing speculation that his departure was related to concerns over the upcoming Superman sequel, “Man of Tomorrow.” These rumors suggested that executives at Skydance, Warner Bros.’ new parent company, were worried about the film’s quality, and that as a consequence, Gunn, who served as co-CEO of DC Studios for four years alongside Peter Safran, was let go.

Debunking the Rumors

In response to the swirling conjecture, Gunn stated, “There are a lot of untrue rumors going around, but one of them is that Skydance has seen ‘Man of Tomorrow’ and that all sorts of sweeping changes are being made. No one from Skydance has even seen the movie — the only people that have are Peter Safran and a very small trusted group of friends and family. So any stories around this narrative are false.”

Surprising Leadership Changes

Gunn and Safran’s departure from DC Studios was made public on November 9, catching many by surprise. Their leadership had been part of Skydance’s business team following Paramount’s monumental $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery in October. During their tenure, Gunn and Safran helmed the production of significant projects, including films like “Superman,” “Supergirl,” and “Clayface,” as well as television series such as “Creature Commandos” and “Lanterns.”

A Return to Creative Roots

Following the announcement of their exit, Gunn expressed his thoughts on social media, revealing that his experience at DC Studios had been challenging. “What only the closest people to me have known over the past four years is my time at DC Studios has been trying, to say the least,” he shared. “I dislike the at-times corporate nature of the job (thanks to Peter for taking the brunt of that). I’m always a very hard worker, but as a filmmaker I would at least get to take short breaks to unwind, and I’ve stolen even that time from both myself and my loved ones over the past four years.”

Future Projects on the Horizon