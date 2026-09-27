Jalen Brunson Rises as Office's Ultimate MVP Hero

In a delightful twist on workplace comedy, New York Knicks guard and recently crowned 2026 NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson showcased his comedic chops as a first-time host on Saturday Night Live. His character Darius, an office worker with big aspirations, earned the title of “Most Valuable Player” in an unexpected office setting.

Office Shenanigans



In this particular skit, Darius is determined to impress his colleagues by making a last-second shot—attempting to toss his sandwich wrapper into the trash can as the “buzzer” sounds. However, his initial attempts fail, leading to his colleagues resuming their mundane discussions about grants and regulations. Yet, Darius remains unsatisfied, determined that the game isn’t over just yet.

“Guys, it turns out it wasn’t the last shot of the game,” he announces, causing confusion among his coworkers. “The referee said there’s still one second left on the clock.” His subsequent attempts to score, however, fall short once again, leading to the stark realization that the game is, in fact, really over this time.

Daylight Savings Time



Undeterred and unwilling to concede defeat, Darius interrupts a serious conversation about the National Park Service, insisting, “But wait, though! You guys are never going to believe this. Turns out, there’s still time on the clock,” claiming “Daylight Savings Time” as his rationale. Once again, he attempts his shot, only to miss once more.

“Missed again,” remarks a co-worker (Sarah Sherman), to which Darius retorts, “Am I, bitch?” proudly holding up a basket filled with more wrappers, signaling he’s far from running out.

The Office Shooter



Darius’ attempts grow more absurd as he tries shooting with his non-dominant hand and even with his eyes closed. Despite his best efforts, he continuously misses the target. After being chastised by another coworker (Mikey Day) who tells him he’s terrible at basketball, he finally reveals his true identity as a Knicks player.

“I only took this job because ever since I was a little boy, I fantasized about working a modest job and hitting a big shot in front of my coworkers,” he confesses, expressing his desire to be recognized not just in the NBA but also as an “office shooter.”

The Grand Finale



As the skit reaches its climax, Darius exclaims, “I can’t give up now. Game on the line. Can’t you hear the crowd?” Suddenly, the ambiance transforms as spotlights shine, smoke fills the room, and sound effects amplify, creating a dramatic atmosphere.