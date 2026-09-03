Is the Revamped P90X Worth the Intense Challenge?

P90X, the iconic workout program that took the fitness world by storm in the early 2000s, has returned with exciting updates. Initially launched by Tony Horton in 2005, P90X—short for Power 90 Extreme—quickly rose to fame due to its effective combination of intense workouts and nutritional guidance, helping countless individuals achieve their fitness goals. Now, under the rebranded umbrella of BODi (formerly Beachbody On-Demand), the program has transformed while retaining its core mission: to help you “get lean, strong, and in the best shape of your life.”

The Evolution of P90X

BODi has launched two iterations of P90X: the classic original program and the new P90X Generation Next. Both versions are structured to deliver varied workouts over a 90-day period, designed to keep you engaged and challenged. However, P90X Generation Next distinguishes itself by incorporating shorter sessions that emphasize mobility, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), and contemporary athletic conditioning. This modernization allows workouts to be easily integrated into busy schedules while still promising effective results.

Workout Accessibility and Equipment

Both P90X programs require minimal space and equipment, making them accessible for home workouts. Essential items include dumbbells, a foam roller, and optionally, a chair, with slight variations between the two programs. This focus on simplicity ensures all fitness levels can participate without the need for a fully equipped gym.

A Modern Approach to Delivery

The most significant shift in P90X is the transition from DVDs to a subscription model. BODi offers a comprehensive subscription that grants access to over 225 workout programs, meal plans, and a supportive community, making fitness more interactive and flexible. Subscribers can choose a monthly plan for $19 or an annual option for $179, and to sweeten the deal, BODi is currently offering a seven-day free trial for the monthly plan, or $60 off the annual plan.

Complementing Your Fitness Journey

For those looking to enhance their workout experience, BODi also offers a range of supplements, including a dedicated P90X-branded supplement line designed to support the rigorous routines of the program. These supplements include options like creatine, pre-workout, and whey protein, ensuring that participants have the necessary nutrients to maximize their effort and results.