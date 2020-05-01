Is Kylie Jenner copying Tammy Hembrow?

Kylie Jenner seems to count on former good friend, Tammy Hembrow, for motivation.

The billionaire make-up magnate, 22, showed up to recreate the 26-year-old leading Australian influencer’s most well-known posture in a racy Instagram picture shoot on Tuesday.

She relied on aim her well-known derrière at the electronic camera in revealing swimwear, which is Gold Coast-based elegance Tammy’s best trademark posture.

Kylie’s whole poolside picture contends her brand-new USD $36.5 million (AUD 56.1million) estate in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles was similar to Tammy’s very own shoots.

In one more image, Kylie is seen set down on the ceramic tiles around her pool. Tammy formerly shared a comparable selfie around her swimming pool in January 2019.

The 3rd picture of Kylie highlighting her contours by elevating a leg resembles an image shared by Tammy in 2015, advertising a fitness supplement.

Former close friends, Kylie and Tammy, have a turbulent history.

Tammy very first found popularity in August 2018, after she was stretchered out of Kylie’s 21st birthday celebration event in West Hollywood.

The significant event, which Tammy stated happened because she was worn down and jet-lagged while partying, eclipsed the landmark event.

In February 2019, Kylie unfollowed Tammy on Instagram, weeks after the blonde ‘had a fling’ with her rap artist ex-boyfriend Tyga as he explored Australia.

Tyga later on wrote a rap regarding ‘wet wipes’ motivated by his memories of Tammy, which included in a remix of Ambjaay’s track, Uno ft. Lil Pump.

He rapped in tune: ‘Go, Tammy, keep dancing, you nasty, no panties. Get a wet wipe that will come in handy. And that p***y hit, b***h, you deserve a Grammy.’

Tammy, later on, cleared up that she had accepted Tyga’s lyrics before the song was launched…