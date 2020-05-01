Home Celebrity News Is Kylie Jenner Copying Tammy Hembrow?
Celebrity News

Is Kylie Jenner Copying Tammy Hembrow?

by Jennifer News
written by Jennifer News
Is Kylie Jenner copying Tammy Hembrow?

Kylie Jenner seems to count on former good friend, Tammy Hembrow, for motivation.

The billionaire make-up magnate, 22, showed up to recreate the 26-year-old leading Australian influencer’s most well-known posture in a racy Instagram picture shoot on Tuesday.

She relied on aim her well-known derrière at the electronic camera in revealing swimwear, which is Gold Coast-based elegance Tammy’s best trademark posture.

Twinning: Kylie Jenner (pictured) looked to be turning to former friend Tammy Hembrow for inspiration as she recreated her most famous Instagram pose on Tuesday Twinning: Kylie Jenner looked to be turning to former friend Tammy Hembrow (pictured) for inspiration as she recreated her most famous Instagram pose on Tuesday

Kylie’s whole poolside picture contends her brand-new USD $36.5 million (AUD 56.1million) estate in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles was similar to Tammy’s very own shoots.

In one more image, Kylie is seen set down on the ceramic tiles around her pool. Tammy formerly shared a comparable selfie around her swimming pool in January 2019.

The 3rd picture of Kylie highlighting her contours by elevating a leg resembles an image shared by Tammy in 2015, advertising a fitness supplement.

Seeing double! Kylie's entire poolside photoshoot at her new USD $36.5million (AUD $56.1million) mansion in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles was reminiscent of Tammy's own shoots. Pictured: Kylie on Tuesday Seeing double! Kylie's entire poolside photoshoot at her new USD $36.5million (AUD $56.1million) mansion in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles was reminiscent of Tammy's own shoots. Pictured: Tammy in 2019

Same but different! A third photograph of Kylie highlighting her curves by raising a leg is similar to a picture shared by Tammy last year, promoting a fitness supplement Same but different! A third photograph of Kylie highlighting her curves by raising a leg is similar to a picture shared by Tammy last year, promoting a fitness supplement

Former close friends, Kylie and Tammy, have a turbulent history.

Tammy very first found popularity in August 2018, after she was stretchered out of Kylie’s 21st birthday celebration event in West Hollywood.

The significant event, which Tammy stated happened because she was worn down and jet-lagged while partying, eclipsed the landmark event.

A star is born! Tammy first found fame in the mainstream media in August 2018, after she was stretchered out of Kylie's 21st birthday party in LA. Pictured: Tammy on Studio 10 last year

Awkward: In February 2019, Kylie unfollowed Tammy on Instagram, weeks after the blonde 'had a fling' with her rapper ex-boyfriend Tyga. Pictured: Kylie and Tyga in February 2017

In February 2019, Kylie unfollowed Tammy on Instagram, weeks after the blonde ‘had a fling’ with her rap artist ex-boyfriend Tyga as he explored Australia.

Tyga later on wrote a rap regarding ‘wet wipes’ motivated by his memories of Tammy, which included in a remix of Ambjaay’s track, Uno ft. Lil Pump.

He rapped in tune: ‘Go, Tammy, keep dancing, you nasty, no panties. Get a wet wipe that will come in handy. And that p***y hit, b***h, you deserve a Grammy.’

Tammy, later on, cleared up that she had accepted Tyga’s lyrics before the song was launched…

'Keep dancing, you nasty': Tyga later penned a rap about 'wet wipes' inspired by his memories of Tammy, which featured in a a remix of Ambjaay's track, Uno ft. Lil Pump

Approved: Tammy later clarified that she had approved Tyga's verse before it was released. Pictured: Tammy (centre) dancing with Tyga (back) at a festival in Sydney in January 2019

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Emily Ratajkowski Looks Amazing in String Bikini in...

Travis Scott Celebrates Birthday With a New $3...

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Partner, Georgina Rodriguez, Presents Her Black...

Kylie Jenner Posts Birthday Message to Travis Scott...

Angelina Jolie Confirms Rumours about Brad Pitt and...

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Are Quarantining with...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More