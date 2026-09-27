Irish Band Triumphs at Ohana After Heartbreaking Gear Theft

In an inspiring turn of events, Irish rock band Florence Road faced a significant challenge just days after their successful performance at the Troubadour in West Hollywood. Their van was broken into, resulting in the theft of essential gear including guitars and pedalboards. This unfortunate incident forced the band to cancel their anticipated performance on Friday afternoon at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California.

Resilience in the Face of Adversity



“We’ve tried absolutely everything to make it happen today,” Florence Road communicated to their fans via social media. They expressed their determination to work with festival organizers to find an alternative way to perform during the three-day event. “We’re doing everything we can because we really, really want to play for you,” they added.

Their efforts paid off the next day when they announced some “GOOD NEWS.” Although their original slot at 2 p.m. was officially canceled, the festival was able to accommodate them between performances by popular acts Alabama Shakes and Tyler Childers later that evening.

A Welcomed Stage



As lead singer Lily Aron, along with drummer Hannah Kelly, guitarist Emma Brandon, and bassist Ailbhe Barry, took the stage around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aron expressed gratitude to Vedder and his Ohana crew for providing them with an incredible performance opportunity. “Thank you so much, and thank you all so much for being here as well. It means a lot for a little Irish band,” Aron said before they launched into their resonant heartbreak anthem, “Heavy,” followed by crowd favorites like “Hanging Out to Dry” and “Break the Girl.”

A Breakthrough Band



Taking their name from a road in Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland, Florence Road played their first headlining show in the U.S. earlier this year in Brooklyn, marking a milestone after a year of touring with notable artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Sombr, and Wolf Alice. Following their participation in prestigious festivals like Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival in Osaka, they are currently on a summer tour supporting their new EP, Spring Forward.