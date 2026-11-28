In a resonant exploration of women’s rights and bodily autonomy, Indonesian writer-director Ninndi Raras’ debut project, “A Quiet Sunshine,” has been selected for the prestigious 2026 JAFF Future Project at JAFF Market. This film promises to shine a light on the personal struggles of women facing overwhelming societal pressures.

The Story’s Heartbeat

Set against the backdrop of a remote Indonesian island, the narrative follows Melyana, a dedicated midwife, and Amira, a 17-year-old who grapples with an unintended pregnancy resulting from sexual assault. With a narrow legal window of just 14 weeks for abortion and an indifferent social system, the duo embarks on a journey to escape the island in pursuit of freedom and autonomy.

A Quiet Act of Resistance

Raras articulates her vision for the film by emphasizing the “quiet act of resistance” embodied by Melyana and Amira. “They aren’t trying to change the world. They simply break the rules to build a safe space and reclaim their own bodies. I hope the audience walks away feeling the power of that quiet solidarity,” she explains to Variety.

Personal Reflections and Motivations

The project is deeply rooted in Raras’ own experiences, reflecting her struggles with sexual assault as a teenager, and later, her journey through pregnancy. She poignantly notes, “If a consensual pregnancy already demands so much, what happens when a woman is forced to carry a child without consent? Her own body becomes an uninvited collaborator.”

The Call for Change

As a mother, Raras is acutely aware of the systemic inequalities that infringe upon women’s autonomy worldwide. “I want [my daughter] to grow up in a world where she is never a victim of this system, and where she always owns her body,” she asserts, underlining her hope for a future free from such constraints.

A Collaborative Vision

Giovanni Rahmadeva of QUN Films joined the project as producer, recognizing its potential to depict the stark contrast between societal outrage and the quiet determination of women reclaiming their bodies. He highlights the role of midwives as symbols of care and protection in a male-dominated landscape.

Highlighting Women’s Stories

“Sharing women’s real stories isn’t just a gesture; it’s the core of our creative mission. Based on true events, this story brings forward truths that are often silenced by strict traditions,” Rahmadeva states, underscoring the film’s commitment to amplifying women’s voices.

Looking Ahead

Currently at an advanced script stage, “A Quiet Sunshine” is backed by QUN Films and Catchlight Pictures, aiming to transition into pre-production and filming by mid-2027. At JAFF Market, the production team is keen to connect with international co-producers, sales agents, and distributors to fill the financing gap needed to bring this vital story to life.