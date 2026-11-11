Inde Navarrette Shines at David Yurman’s Glamorous Chateau Marmont Event

Last night, celebrity jeweler David Yurman hosted an unforgettable dinner at the iconic Chateau Marmont to commemorate the reopening of his flagship boutique on Rodeo Drive. The evening was filled with glamour, laughter, and surprises, attracting a star-studded guest list.

A Night of Cocktails and Charm

The night kicked off with a lively cocktail hour, where guests mingled while enjoying their favorite drinks. Actress Inde Navarrette dazzled in a stunning collection of David Yurman jewels, featuring a remarkable 50-carat diamond and a 40-carat tanzanite necklace crafted in white gold. As she sipped a martini, she exchanged cheerful conversation with fellow actress Eiza González. Meanwhile, “Off Campus” star Stephen Kalyn posed for photos alongside Yurman and his artistic wife, Sybil, before capturing moments with his fiancée, Victoria Lovatsis.

Heartfelt Remarks and Enduring Love

During dinner, Yurman took a moment to express his gratitude, particularly towards actor Neal McDonough, reminiscing about their long-standing friendship. He fondly recalled meeting McDonough for the first time, likening the experience to meeting the legendary Roy Rogers at Madison Square Garden when he was only nine years old. When a curious guest inquired about the secret to his and Sybil’s 59-year marriage, Sybil humorously remarked that her husband was a “good kisser.”

A Surprise Performance

The evening’s excitement culminated in a surprise performance by singer Role Model. About a song into the set, Yurman took the stage to address some chatty guests, stating, “This is absolutely disrespectful. Just be quiet and listen. Absorb the vibration. Absorb the beauty of this man.” The audience responded enthusiastically, joining in applause as Yurman and Sybil danced to the heartfelt tune “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out,” celebrated by Navarrette, Kalyn, González, Tyriq Withers, and Emily Bader.

Memorable Moments Captured