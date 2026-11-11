Inde Navarrette Shines at David Yurman’s Glamorous Chateau Marmont Event

Last night, celebrity jeweler David Yurman hosted an unforgettable dinner at the iconic Chateau Marmont to commemorate the reopening of his flagship boutique on Rodeo Drive. The evening was filled with glamour, laughter, and surprises, attracting a star-studded guest list.
A Night of Cocktails and Charm
The night kicked off with a lively cocktail hour, where guests mingled while enjoying their favorite drinks. Actress Inde Navarrette dazzled in a stunning collection of David Yurman jewels, featuring a remarkable 50-carat diamond and a 40-carat tanzanite necklace crafted in white gold. As she sipped a martini, she exchanged cheerful conversation with fellow actress Eiza González. Meanwhile, “Off Campus” star Stephen Kalyn posed for photos alongside Yurman and his artistic wife, Sybil, before capturing moments with his fiancée, Victoria Lovatsis.
Heartfelt Remarks and Enduring Love
During dinner, Yurman took a moment to express his gratitude, particularly towards actor Neal McDonough, reminiscing about their long-standing friendship. He fondly recalled meeting McDonough for the first time, likening the experience to meeting the legendary Roy Rogers at Madison Square Garden when he was only nine years old. When a curious guest inquired about the secret to his and Sybil’s 59-year marriage, Sybil humorously remarked that her husband was a “good kisser.”
A Surprise Performance
The evening’s excitement culminated in a surprise performance by singer Role Model. About a song into the set, Yurman took the stage to address some chatty guests, stating, “This is absolutely disrespectful. Just be quiet and listen. Absorb the vibration. Absorb the beauty of this man.” The audience responded enthusiastically, joining in applause as Yurman and Sybil danced to the heartfelt tune “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out,” celebrated by Navarrette, Kalyn, González, Tyriq Withers, and Emily Bader.
Memorable Moments Captured
Check out the best photos from David Yurman’s dinner below:
Stephen Kalyn, Emily Bader, Inde Navarrette, Tyriq Withers and Eiza González
Guests enjoyed a memorable night at Chateau Marmont.
Brendan Fallis and Hannah Bronfman
Brendan Fallis and Hannah Bronfman captured at the event.
Camila Morrone
Camila Morrone attending the dinner.
Tyriq Withers and Inde Navarrette
Guests Tyriq Withers and Inde Navarrette enjoying the evening.
Emily Bader
Emily Bader at the event.
Carmella Rose
Carmella Rose attending the glamorous dinner.
Victoria Lovatsis and Stephen Kalyn
Victoria Lovatsis and Stephen Kalyn share a moment at the dinner.
Sybil Yurman, Inde Navarrette and David Yurman
David and Sybil Yurman with Inde Navarrette at the event.
Role Model
Role Model captivating the crowd with an energetic performance.
Ruve McDonough and Neal McDonough
The charming couple Ruve and Neal McDonough.
D-Nice
D-Nice provided the evening’s soundtrack as the DJ.
Morgan Stewart
Morgan Stewart enjoying the lavish affair.
David Yurman, Emily Bader, Sybil Yurman and Stephen Kalyn
A group shot with David Yurman, Emily Bader, Sybil Yurman, and Stephen Kalyn.