YVE Style Editorial
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Inde Navarrette Shines at David Yurman’s Glamorous Chateau Marmont Event

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Written byYVE Style Editorial
Inde Navarrette Shines at David Yurman's Glamorous Chateau Marmont Event

Last night, celebrity jeweler David Yurman hosted an unforgettable dinner at the iconic Chateau Marmont to commemorate the reopening of his flagship boutique on Rodeo Drive. The evening was filled with glamour, laughter, and surprises, attracting a star-studded guest list.

A Night of Cocktails and Charm

The night kicked off with a lively cocktail hour, where guests mingled while enjoying their favorite drinks. Actress Inde Navarrette dazzled in a stunning collection of David Yurman jewels, featuring a remarkable 50-carat diamond and a 40-carat tanzanite necklace crafted in white gold. As she sipped a martini, she exchanged cheerful conversation with fellow actress Eiza González. Meanwhile, “Off Campus” star Stephen Kalyn posed for photos alongside Yurman and his artistic wife, Sybil, before capturing moments with his fiancée, Victoria Lovatsis.

Heartfelt Remarks and Enduring Love

During dinner, Yurman took a moment to express his gratitude, particularly towards actor Neal McDonough, reminiscing about their long-standing friendship. He fondly recalled meeting McDonough for the first time, likening the experience to meeting the legendary Roy Rogers at Madison Square Garden when he was only nine years old. When a curious guest inquired about the secret to his and Sybil’s 59-year marriage, Sybil humorously remarked that her husband was a “good kisser.”

A Surprise Performance

The evening’s excitement culminated in a surprise performance by singer Role Model. About a song into the set, Yurman took the stage to address some chatty guests, stating, “This is absolutely disrespectful. Just be quiet and listen. Absorb the vibration. Absorb the beauty of this man.” The audience responded enthusiastically, joining in applause as Yurman and Sybil danced to the heartfelt tune “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out,” celebrated by Navarrette, Kalyn, González, Tyriq Withers, and Emily Bader.

Memorable Moments Captured

Check out the best photos from David Yurman’s dinner below:

  • Brendan Fallis and Hannah Bronfman

    Brendan Fallis and Hannah Bronfman at the David Yurman dinner.

    Brendan Fallis and Hannah Bronfman captured at the event.

  • Camila Morrone

    Camila Morrone at the David Yurman dinner.

    Camila Morrone attending the dinner.

  • Tyriq Withers and Inde Navarrette

    Tyriq Withers and Inde Navarrette at the David Yurman dinner.

    Guests Tyriq Withers and Inde Navarrette enjoying the evening.

  • Emily Bader

    Emily Bader at the David Yurman dinner.

    Emily Bader at the event.

  • Carmella Rose

    Carmella Rose at the David Yurman dinner.

    Carmella Rose attending the glamorous dinner.

  • Victoria Lovatsis and Stephen Kalyn

    Victoria Lovatsis and Stephen Kalyn at the David Yurman dinner.

    Victoria Lovatsis and Stephen Kalyn share a moment at the dinner.

  • Sybil Yurman, Inde Navarrette and David Yurman

    Sybil Yurman, Inde Navarrette and David Yurman at the David Yurman dinner.

    David and Sybil Yurman with Inde Navarrette at the event.

  • Role Model

    Role Model performing at the David Yurman dinner.

    Role Model captivating the crowd with an energetic performance.

  • Ruve McDonough and Neal McDonough

    Ruve McDonough and Neal McDonough at the David Yurman dinner.

    The charming couple Ruve and Neal McDonough.

  • D-Nice

    D-Nice at the David Yurman dinner.

    D-Nice provided the evening’s soundtrack as the DJ.

  • Morgan Stewart

    Morgan Stewart at the David Yurman dinner.

    Morgan Stewart enjoying the lavish affair.

  • David Yurman, Emily Bader, Sybil Yurman and Stephen Kalyn

    David Yurman, Emily Bader, Sybil Yurman and Stephen Kalyn at the David Yurman dinner.

    A group shot with David Yurman, Emily Bader, Sybil Yurman, and Stephen Kalyn.

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