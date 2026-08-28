Ice Spice and Lil Yachty Drop Catchy New Track 'Out My Face'

Ice Spice and Lil Yachty have teamed up to release their latest single, “Out My Face (My Baby).” The track showcases both artists’ distinct styles as they unite on the catchy chorus, promising to be a standout addition to their discographies. An official music video for the song is set to drop later today, adding visual flair to the collaboration.

Track Collaboration and Lyrics

The music video, directed by AMD and Little Miles, features appearances from various artists, including Gio, Karrahboo, Concrete Boys, and Che Mario, adding an extra layer of energy to the project. In “Out My Face (My Baby),” Ice Spice asserts her confidence, rapping, “I was never afraid to fight/ I was never the one to run. I was always numéro one/ You ain’t comin’ correct?/ You’re done/ Begone.” Her verses highlight her fierce attitude and determination in the competitive music scene.

Ice Spice’s Music Journey

This single marks Ice Spice’s return after a series of successful collaborations and releases. Last year, she worked with Tokischa on “Thootie” and contributed “Big Guy” for The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants. Additionally, her track “Baddie Baddie” and a remix of “Gnarly” with Katseye further showcased her evolving artistry. She was also featured on Latto’s track, “Gyatt,” expanding her influence in the industry.

Lil Yachty’s Recent Work

Earlier this summer, Lil Yachty was seen collaborating with FKA Twigs on “On Your Mind.” This song, accompanied by a rooftop dance battle in its music video, reflects Yachty’s continued evolution as an artist. Twigs expressed her thoughts on the collaboration, stating, “It never ceases to amaze me how pain can manifest into the hardest and most euphoric sonics. I think making songs like this keeps me on my toes and reminds me that I am not in control.”







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