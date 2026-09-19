Ian Munsick Embraces His Western Spirit in 'The Mountain Goat'

In a transformative year, Ian Munsick has embraced independence and creativity like never before. After stepping away from Warner Records, the Wyoming native launched his own label, West to the Rest Records, and celebrated the opening of his Western-themed bar in Deadwood, South Dakota. Since releasing his latest album, The Mountain Goat, Munsick claims he has never felt more at peace.

Returning to Roots: The Creative Shift



Munsick released The Mountain Goat on August 21, marking a return to his roots with a collection of 15 tracks, 13 of which are original songs co-written by the artist himself. He describes the album as a “no-skip” experience, designed to allow listeners to lose themselves in the music for an hour. Fans have varied opinions on their favorite tracks, but Munsick sees each song as a potential hit.

Stripping down his sound, Munsick offers a more straightforward vocal delivery across his latest work compared to previous projects like Eagle Feather. While maintaining the pop edge that has characterized his career, The Mountain Goat embodies a sense of “roots pop,” showcasing Munsick’s desire for authenticity in his artistry. Co-producing the album with Jeremy Spillman and Mike Robinson, Munsick recorded from his home studio, which afforded him creative freedom and agility absent from major label constraints.

Singles That Showcase Versatility



The album’s lead single, “Love Is Blind,” encapsulates Munsick’s signature sound, blending heartbreak themes with a catchy pop beat, complete with heavy fiddle. In stark contrast, the second single, “World War III,” reveals deeper layers of his musical range, as he navigates themes of peace and conflict with poignant lyrics. Munsick reflects, “if there ever comes a time they step out of the shadow/and they come for me and mine, I’ll fight and bleed, and I’ll die happily.”

Another standout track, “Earn Your Spurs,” showcases Munsick’s defiant side, with lyrics that challenge the cowboy aesthetic prevalent in contemporary country music. His assertion that “the clothes don’t make the man/you earn your spurs when the cow shit hits the fan” serves as a reality check for those who may appropriate Western culture without understanding its significance, particularly in a music scene that can often feel inauthentic.

A Cowboy Bar with Authenticity



Munsick’s commitment to authenticity extends beyond his music; in September, he opened Ian Munsick’s Cowboy Bar & Western Grill, a venue that aims to capture the true spirit of the American West. Located in Deadwood, South Dakota, rather than Nashville‘s Lower Broadway, the bar features both indoor and outdoor performance stages at the Landmark Hotel & Casino. Munsick argues, “Having a cowboy bar on Broadway wouldn’t be a cowboy bar at all. It better be a damn cowboy bar.”

As he embarks on a series of shows throughout the fall, culminating in a performance at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth in November, Munsick views this busy period as fertile ground for creativity. “The goal is to always make music that I want to listen to, man,” he emphasizes, reinforcing his dedication to personal expression and artistic integrity.