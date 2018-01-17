Pisces horoscope 2018: Love and Career

2018 will be a very important year for the professional life of Pisces. Saturn will join forces with Uranus and they will both influence this sign. These planets will make Pisces be more structured, organized and dedicated to their profession.

Saturn and Uranus will also make these people more determined. They will feel stronger and they will do everything necessary in order to achieve their goals. Pisces finances will finally stabilize in 2018 after a rather chaotic period.

Jupiter will also influence Pisces in 2018 until August 2018 and that is why people born under this sign will work hard. They will have some excellent opportunities for a professional development. 2018 is very productive and it will bring success and substantial incomes especially in the first half of the year.

Until August 2018, Pisces should pay attention to their health but nothing serious will appear. These people will be able to find effective solution to some medical problems that were bothering them for a while now. They will even improve their physical condition and they will care more about their appearance.

In the second part of the year 2018, people born in Pisces will have the chance to finally relax a little bit and they will receive good news in terms of love or marriage.

Love horoscope Pisces 2018

2018 can be a happy year for Pisces, full of sentimental accomplishments, but it can also bring some confusing situations in these people love life. The year begins in a very contradictory way: February 2018 is full of passion thanks to the influence of Venus and Mars. Mercury will also influence Pisces love life and that is the reason why very intense and passionate relationships can also bring frustration.

In May 2018 Pisces will feel very sensual and they will look for adventures and intense experiences. In June and July 2018 these people will also feel very sexy and sensual and their love life will be very dynamic.

In August 2018, a very important event will occur: Jupiter will start its influence over Pisces love life and it will last until 2019. Jupiter will bring love and fulfillment in Pisces lives or it can even bring a new love or a new relationship to single persons. There can be a problem: Neptune will also try to influence Pisces and Jupiter will try to oppose. This situation may cause some issues and difficulties but everything can be solved if couples will communicate more.

Venus, which is the planet of love, will bring during June and September 2018 some happy and fortunate situations for Pisces. The first part of October and November 2018 will represent a very provocative period for Pisces, but if these people don’t know how to manage their feelings, they can lose their heads.

Career horoscope Pisces 2018

Saturn will influence Pisces career until the end of 2019. During this time people born in Pisces will have to deal with many demands and they will have to face all with patience, diligence and perseverance. If these people will assume their responsibilities with discipline and maturity, Saturn will reward them very well.

Fortunately Saturn will work with Uranus in a positive may in 2018 and this means that Pisces will feel full of energy, they will be more inventive and they will have the chance to aspire to a better social status. Some Pisces will try to experience some new things in their professional lives, but they must make sure that they walk on firm grounds and they act in a methodical way.

Until August 2018, Jupiter will also influence this sign and it will bring success in these people’s lives. Jupiter will also bring an inexhaustible strength and unexpected opportunities. It will make Pisces work with enthusiasm and their superiors will recognize and pay their efforts. Some Pisces will also be able to travel more in order to study or to train in a different area of expertise…

2018 may bring many professional and financial rewards for Pisces but the first part of the year is the most benefic period that must be exploited. Starting with August 2018 Pisces will have the chance to meet some wealthy people, they will sign some important contracts and they will start some new business partnerships.