What does it mean when you dream about someone you love? Is it something good or bad? What is a dream like this trying to tell you? In this article, you will find answers to these questions and other information.

What does it mean when you dream about someone you love? There are people who do not consider this kind of dream to be important, but many are interested in its meanings because you can discover more about yourself and what you wish for the future. If the person you love keeps appearing in your dreams, the main reason is that you are thinking about them a lot and they stay in your subconscious. This is a common dream and if you remember details, you can discover many significations.

In the dream, you kiss the one you love

What does it mean when you dream about someone you love and you kiss them? If you dream something like this, the kiss is a metaphor that means love, harmony, and affection. You need those in your life and you dream about the person who can offer them to you.

You had a dream about receiving a letter from your loved one

What does it mean when you dream about someone you love and they wrote you a letter? If you are not in a relationship, this dream wants to tell you that you may be asked out. Another meaning is that you have insecurities about yourself and you need to resolve them. Be more confident in your own powers and have hope!

You and your loved one are arguing in a dream

What does it mean when you dream about someone you love and you argue with them? This dream has a positive meaning because even though you are arguing, the tension can be eliminated if you have a calm talk to resolve your differences. It is not mean incompatibility between the two of you; it is interpreted as a need of resolving a conflict. If you are in a new relationship, you may want to take the relationship to the next step.

If the person you love has died in the dream

If the person you love has died in the dream, your subconscious tries to tell you that it is time for you to move on, to accept if the relationship is over. If you feel like you have done everything in your power and still the relationship does not work, it is like a warning that you should put your life in order and try to focus on other things for a while.

If you are in love with a celebrity

What does it mean when you dream about someone you love and that person is a celebrity? Many people have a celebrity crush, a person one cannot be together within the real life. If you have a dream like this, it means you wish to be with somebody who has similar qualities with the celebrity you have a crush on…

In many cases, the main reason for dreaming about someone you love means simply that you create in your mind a situation that you wish to happen. You wish to fulfil a desire of being happy with the person you love.