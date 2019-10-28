Daily horoscope 29 October 2019 for all signs

Daily horoscope 29 October 2019: The daily horoscope for all signs shows that Gemini wants to change the world, Leo should concentrate more, and Libra can trust their intuition about a dream that comes true. Let’s see the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign.

Daily horoscope 29 October 2019 Aries

You have a clear understanding of what you have to do, a realistic idea of how to approach it, and clarity about what you want to achieve. Although the image you have created in your mind is powerful and vivid, it does not become as accurate as it needs to be.

You made some assumptions and have jumped to conclusions based on somewhat dubious evidence. As Venus and Mercury enter your sign, they allow you to discover the information you need, so that you can direct yourself to a tangible goal.

Daily horoscope 29 October 2019 Taurus

As Venus and Mercury enter your sign today, things are getting better! It is a good omen for your finances and your romantic perspectives. You will also discover that you can see innovative solutions for some irritating problems.

It is the dawn of a phase of creativity; during this time you can anticipate the needs of other people and also satisfy your own needs. There is passion in the air – with many opportunities for you to immerse yourself in generous and fruitful encounters. Sounds like fun!

Daily horoscope 29 October 2019 Gemini

What can you do if you want to change the world? You must change yourself, of course! Neither does it need to be a huge change. With you simply altering your response, the ball will start rolling, or if you change your mind about one of your preconceived ideas or your inclinations, or the idea that things have to be resolved in a certain way. It really does not matter what you do, as long as you change something.

When you show the world that you are ready to make positive changes, you give it space to provide a few.

Daily horoscope 29 October 2019 Cancer

Although you have a strong and dynamic character, you are not almighty. Maybe you are a winner, but you’re not infallible. And even if you have an innovative and confident mind, you are still prone to doubt. While Jupiter prepares to change to retrograde, you run the risk of exchanging optimism and courage for anxiety and worry. But that you stop to investigate and examine the trajectory of your trip does not amount to a defeat. You do not have to operate blindly to continue acting with boldness.

Daily horoscope 29 October 2019 Leo

Mars and Uranus are linked in heavenly concordance this weekend and they promise that, if you persevere and do what needs to be done, you can make a good advance. What happens is that it can be very tempting to do anything except what we really have to do. Delaying a decision can take many different forms. We are distracted by interesting dramas, obsolete desires and practical plans. Everything seems more exciting than the task at hand. The more you can concentrate, the more pleasant your trip will be.

Daily horoscope 29 October 2019 Virgo

Think about the amount of effort you’ve been doing so far this year. Of course you still have not achieved everything you wanted. The trick is to remember that nothing gives as good results as we would like. If we can hold on to this premise, it will help us stop working so hard to achieve goals. As Venus and Mercury are now entering a new sign, they bring you a viable possibility to achieve your aspirations in a delicate and kinder way today.

Daily horoscope 29 October 2019 Libra

You have an inherent appreciation of the rhythms of life. You understand better than most of us, that everything has a right time and place by nature. You also understand the art of patience – you know that when you allow things to have their space and time, circumstances tend to resolve automatically, and thus be able to be where you need to be. That everything changes is nothing more than a fundamental cosmic law. So you can trust your intuition about a dream that comes true. Something that was unrealistic is now possible.

Daily horoscope 29 October 2019 Scorpio

Even the most attentive people have moments when they are not as kind as they would like to be. Sometimes the most generous and compassionate souls do things that prevent others from progressing as much as possible. Nobody is perfect.

Therefore, if at this moment you see that someone from your world is not willing to help, instead of taking it to heart and thinking that it is treating you unjustly, do not assume that you have provoked it or that it is even your thing. Instead look for a positive way to move forward. It will not be difficult to find it.

Daily horoscope 29 October 2019 Sagittarius

Behind the phrase “live and let live” there is a feeling of generosity: a tolerant and open attitude that shrugs no matter what happens. While nobody gets hurt, what else does what others do? But the damage is not always easy to define. Someone with high moral values can have a strong reaction where another person would not bother at all. That in your life there are now the least possible prejudices will make life easier for everyone.

Daily horoscope 29 October 2019 Capricorn

Dreams are, in many aspects, like gardens… we can sit and contemplate their beauty. But their destiny is to be explored instead of admired from behind the windows. If we do not go out and get our hands dirty with the earth, they will wither and die, or they will be invaded by the undergrowth and become inaccessible.

Now life asks you to invest your energy in making an imaginary ideal become a tangible reality. Although you are going to have to weed, this develops your enriching nature. It goes far beyond being an exercise in felling and burning.

Daily horoscope 29 October 2019 Aquarius

Since every person on the planet sees the world from a different perspective, it is not surprising that there are disputes and disagreements. It is quite extraordinary that someone manages to agree with another person! You have the feeling of having been left alone in the lurch, and you are having a hard time finding someone to share your feelings with. As luckily your regent moves to a new house next to Venus, you are about to find unexpected support from someone very close to you…

Daily horoscope 29 October 2019 Pisces

Just because sometimes the truth hurts, it does not mean that we should avoid saying it. When we hear about terrible errors of justice or defamatory and unjust stories, there is nothing logical to think that the authors were only doing it because they were socially aware. All cowardly acts may have justification but that does not make them acceptable. Your intellect may be overwhelmed by reasoning, but your heart knows what is right. When you see something that has been hidden, accept this as something positive.