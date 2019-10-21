Daily horoscope 22 October 2019 for all signs

Daily horoscope 22 October 2019: The daily horoscope for all signs shows that Cancer’s career is developing, Sagittarius has to make an important decision, and the plans may change for Pisces. Let’s see what the Stars and Planets have in store for all the signs today.

Daily horoscope 22 October 2019 Aries

You are not in the mood for anything today, Aries. At your job everything is going slow and you tend to give up. Even though you are feeling this way, be sure it is just temporary. You should do your best. Everybody around you will try to cheer you up, so you can put a smile on your face.

Daily horoscope 22 October 2019 Taurus

You are in the mood for introspection today, Taurus. It is going to be a good day to start listening to your inner voice, to pay attention to your deepest thoughts and feelings. Afterwards you will feel a lot better, you will have a different perspective and you will be able to offer good advice to somebody who needs it.

Daily horoscope 22 October 2019 Gemini

The current astral context prepossesses the development of your career, Gemini. It is possible that this thing will bring you money. The decisions that you will took today will have positive consequences on the professional level for the net period of time. It is recommended to avoid an argument to an older woman.

Daily horoscope 22 October 2019 Cancer

You will pay more attention to your chores, Cancer. You intend to make some changes and you need the opinion of your family to decide what is best. It is better to make a plan that involves every family member and to work as a team. It is recommended to be more open-minded and to listen to every suggestion from your loved ones. In the evening, you may receive a phone call from somebody you have not heard about in a long time.

Daily horoscope 22 October 2019 Leo

The things will turn out better, Leo. If you had relationship issues, now you have the support of the Planets to mend things with your partner. It is also a great period of time to create new friendships. You will be in a very good mood and because of this; you will put a smile on everybody’s face.

Daily horoscope 22 October 2019 Virgo

Your career is in bloom and today you will finish an important project that will lead to a long-term collaboration with your business partners, Virgo. The decisions you will make are extremely important for your future. However, you may postpone a business trip because you do not want to neglect your family and you prefer spending a little precious time with them.

Daily horoscope 22 October 2019 Libra

It is going to be a favourable day to make plans to travel together with your family, Libra. You worked hard lately and from this day on, you can expect good results. Be confident and optimistic, the things will turn out for the best even though you are not certain about some issues. You like to take a lot of risks, but be cautious today.

Daily horoscope 22 October 2019 Scorpio

You should be happy with what life is offering you, so try not to complain about what you do not have, Scorpio. If you are more optimistic, you will see how things will change for the best. Your love for your family makes you strong and you should take advantage of the current astral context to go somewhere to have fun.

Daily horoscope 22 October 2019 Sagittarius

It is the time to make an important decision, Sagittarius. You cannot be caught forever in a conflicted situation, and because of this aspect you can even break some of your friendships. Try not to be very upset, instead you can see this experience as a step forward related to your development as a person.

Daily horoscope 22 October 2019 Capricorn

You are trying your best to fulfil your dreams, Capricorn. It is a great time to spend time with your family. You can make short trips with them, for example you can go visit a museum or you can make a family activity like playing sports. You may consider it is the right moment to think about enlarging your family.

Daily horoscope 22 October 2019 Aquarius

You put your soul in what you do, and this is the reason why you will succeed in whatever you want, Aquarius. The austral climate is favourable to be in the centre of attention. You can make money easily, but it is recommended to be careful how to spend it, because there is a risk to buy useless objects. The relationship between you and your life partner is very good, you are a beautiful pair, and people around you are happy to see you together…

Daily horoscope 22 October 2019 Pisces

In the morning you may need to change your schedule for today, Pisces. It is not excluded to have a meeting together with a few friends. You can deal with financial problems, but we recommend avoiding any speculation. If you have to make important decisions, you can listen to your intuition.