Chinese horoscope 2020 – Year of the Rat

The Chinese horoscope 2020 announces a relentless year for all the zodiac signs on different levels as opportunities and challenges alike are around the corner.

Even more so, the Chinese horoscope 2020 is considered to be the Year of the Metal Rat along with many other years such as 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020 and 2032. Therefore, it is believed that individuals with Water and Metal elements in their charts will significantly benefit from this year’s vibration. However, keep in mind that Metal and Water are usually in opposition so 2020 will be filled with obstacles and well-deserved outcomes.

What does it mean to be born in the Year of the Rat?

Well, in Chinese philosophy, the Rat sign is connected with a luxurious life, financial stability and material success. Withal, these specific things cannot be achieved unless one is willing to make sacrifices, to commit to work strenuously, to be disciplined and to put all the necessary passion into what is sought.

Those born under the sign of the Rat are exceptionally intelligent, lively, witty, ingenious and able to make good use of their qualities in order to obtain what they want. Moreover, they are also gifted with the amazing ability to adapt to any given situation and to solve problems without too much effort.

Rat natives are well-known for their diplomacy and delicacy, being more than prepared to do whatever it takes in order to win a battle. These masterminds prove that their manipulative abilities are on top of any competition. Those who are born under the Rat sign make incredible detectives, accountants or engineers and can be found in many areas such as Art and Literature or Law and Politics. However, on the personal side, these people do not usually have a huge number of friends, they rather enjoy to create meaningful connections and only with those who know the real value of friendship.

In spite of their successful careers and apparently quiet lives, they are often troubled by heavy karma and have self-destructive tendencies. This is why it is strongly advised to Rat natives to try and take a step back from their tiring daily activities, to try to spend as much time as possible with their own person, to try to get along with others and to practice self-control.

What are the Chinese Horoscope predictions for each sign in 2020?

Rat

The year 2020 brings a huge amount of surprises for those born under the Rat sign. At their workplace, they should expect an increase in the salary and many other career opportunities that might be reached only through perseverance. Traveling and different social gatherings can be also seen on the horizon for Rat natives.

They will be finally able to accomplish all those dreams and goals, passions and hobbies that were either left behind or too far in the future. Everything will be reachable, mainly because these individuals will perceive every situation not as an impossible one but a lesson that must be learnt. The months of May, June and August will be extremely beneficial for these natives; however, the entire 2020 will be prosperous and dynamic.

Ox

Ox natives are finally able to break free from all the chaos that 2019 brought into their lives and enjoy a relaxing 2020. The New Year has many pleasant surprises in store for these individuals, social events in which they can participate to make friends and relax. Ox natives’ professional path is also full of positive perspectives, in the sense that they will obtain better job offers or they will meet new acquaintances who will help them reach better positions. Throughout 2020, as in many other years, friend will play a huge role as they will be permanently on Ox natives’ side.

Tiger

For the Tiger natives, the year 2020 might prove to be a period of disappointments and anger if it is not handled carefully. Creative and imaginative, these individuals will use their talent as much as possible so as to change in their professional or personal lives what kept them dissatisfied.

Nevertheless, it is recommended to keep an eye on these changes as many wrongful steps are bound to be taken. With respect to relationships, the second half of the year, from July to October is the most promising time for a new love story or a new friendship, especially taking into consideration that Tiger natives are decided to make these new connections long-lasting in 2020.

Rabbit

If 2019 was a year full of risks taken and hard work, those born under the sign of the Rabbit will enjoy a brand new year with a ton of social events, new friendships, interesting adventures from April to September and even love stories. However, it is recommended to be cautious regarding finances mainly because there are high chances to face some economic issues in the first half of 2020 just like in the end of 2019.

Caution should be exercised when meeting new people as well, or even when it comes to certain acquaintances because Rabbit natives tend to be the center of attention in 2020, and most of the time, not in a good light. They accustom to attract not only praise but also rumors and gossips that may or may not affect their reputation. Overall, the year of 2020 will be a prosperous year for Rabbit natives, as long as they will concentrate on their individual work and will not give anyone reasons to second-guess their decisions.

Dragon

Among all other signs, individuals born under the sign of the Dragon seem to be the most favored. The year of 2020 will bring accomplishment on all levels! From a professional point of view, Dragon natives will receive many job offers, increases in salary and even periodic compliments that will make them feel as an important part of their job, a key person.

This area might also bring numerous opportunities to travel around the world from March to June, to exotic places, to recharge the batteries, to relax and to enjoy what life has to offer. At home, these people will have the chance to spend more time with their families, to reconnect with old friends, to meet new ones or even to start never-ending love stories. Indeed, the whole world will be at their feet as long as they keep in mind that everything can be achieved through planning and discipline.

Snake

2019 was truly a draining year for most signs and especially for those born under the sign of the Snake. However, the year of 2020 will reward them as expected. On a personal level, Snake natives will be able to spend quality time at home or with friends and family, these moments representing some sort of stimulant or mood-lifter for not so good days.

On the other hand, the fact that this year will be full of opportunities to obtain a higher position, it will bring even more competition and rivalry. For this very reason, Snake natives should be extra careful when it comes to finances, stability and even the workplace itself. Changes will be everywhere in the year of 2020, however, the secret will reside in how flexible we are to these changes, what kind of challenge we decide to accept and who we decide to put our trust into.

Horse

For the individuals born under the sign of the Horse, the year of 2020 seems to be quite a peaceful year, continuing in the same optimistic perspective as 2019. Nevertheless, it is not excluded to experience periods of relentlessness and turmoil especially at their workplace. Even so, what is important to remember is that Horse natives will have to face these issues expressly because they have the necessary inner force to overcome them and because these problems will bring great rewards in the end. Discretion and continuous planning are advised so as to ensure the best results with minimum effort. The middle of the year 2020, from May to September, is perfect for new beginnings, for exciting adventures and for making memories.

Sheep or Goat

From a financial point of view, the people born under the sign of the Sheep/ Goat will be considered blessed as they will be able to earn a significant amount of money for their work or through an inheritance. The Sheep/Goat natives are already well-known for being detailed, organized and precise.

These three characteristics, among many others, will enhance the chances to find new jobs, to change careers or even to receive important job offers that involve traveling to faraway places. For those who are keen on their work and for those who desire to expand their horizons, the year of 2020 has in store a good number of interesting and exciting ideas. Regarding the family life, the Sheep/Goat natives who are already in a relationship will be blessed with a child and for those who are still looking for their soul mates, 2020 is the perfect year to lay the foundations.

Monkey

In spite of the fact that the year of 2019 was not the best year for Monkey natives, 2020 has the potential to restore these natives’ faith, especially in August, November, and December. These individuals will finally be able to recover their damaged determination and enthusiasm, while job opportunities will not pass unnoticed. Even more so, Money natives are likely to occupy the spotlight wherever they might go and they will successfully secure a position on the market. It is not excluded to decide to expand the general knowledge and pursuit of more studies in order to ensure smoother progress.

However, this spotlight and attention that they will suddenly receive will also attract a lot of envy and anger from others that will slowly but surely transform into pent-up frustration. This is why it is strongly recommended for Monkey natives to liberate themselves from any worries and share them to those closest to them because keeping negative emotions bottled into you might increase anxiety and lead to other negative things.

Rooster

Diversity is the best one can use when it comes to describing the year of 2020 for Rooster natives. Those born under the sign of the Rooster will walk on quite a bumpy path this year, mainly because there will be plenty of occasions when these individuals might go over the limit while gambling or spending money. The months between April and September are the ones that need special attention because Rooster natives are more prone to commit indiscretions that might ruin their image.

Nonetheless, they will also have the opportunity to meet influential people who might ease their jobs and help them make the right choices. As long as they are focused on their tasks and determined to do their best, Rooster natives will obtain the best results. However, their family lives follow a different path. These will be as quiet and peaceful as possible, compared to the professional aspect. Rooster natives will be able to enjoy every single moment with family and close friends, to recharge batteries and to prepare for another tiresome day at work.

Dog

For the individuals born under the sign of the Dog, the year 2020 will bring financial gains and material benefits. These natives might expect a job change or a job offer, with the opportunity of traveling, meeting professionals for business purposes and investing safely in various promising fields, of course, after careful planning. In the second half of the year, from June to October, Dog natives will make important decisions in terms of marriage and family life; they will either decide to start a relationship, to marry or to have a child. However, this does not mean that they will neglect other parts of their lives, such as friendships and short fun activities; actually the year 2020 will be the best year to start anew.

Pig

For those born under the sign of the Pig, the year of 2019 has been quite a fruitful year up until now, full of success and accomplishments on all levels. This is why, in the beginning of 2020, Pig natives might go through an emotional crisis, mainly because this year will bring numerous changes and these individuals seem unwilling to change.

Even if 2019 was an eventful year for Pig natives, 2020 requires much more attention and dedication to the job and the workplace. If these individuals will not take action and will not be alert regarding legal issues and economic details, then problems are bound to appear. Moreover, decisions will have to be made even in the personal life, because Pig natives will be at a turning point between May and September, in which it is recommended to think twice before actually doing something.

In conclusion, the Chinese horoscope for2020 announces a huge number of surprises for all the signs. The Year of the Rat will bring challenges and obstacles that will be confronted only through dedication and determination. For the majority of the signs, the romantic aspect seems to reach its peak in 2020, while the professional one might pose some problems in order to experience what is necessary and to extract the best life lessons.