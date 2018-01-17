Cancer horoscope 2018: many important events in Cancer professional life

The year 2018 announces many important events in Cancer professional life. 2018 will bring the chance for Cancer to explore new things and unknown situations. Saturn and Uranus will support the professional life of these people until December 2019. Also, these planets will help Cancer built something new based on their past experiences or on an existing foundation.

People born in the Cancer sign will definitely succeed in 2018, but they must make all the necessary efforts and they have to be very serious people. Their responsibilities are many and complex. Things will work very well in the first part of the year which is also the most profitable part.

Saturn will not influence Cancer love life anymore and because of that many walls, many restrictions and inhibitions will disappear. Cancer life will become joyful, many opportunities to have fun will appear and they will spend their free time in a very pleasant way. These people will be in a more optimistic mood and they will want to communicate with the people around them, especially in the second part of the year.

The not so good news is that Saturn will influence the health of Cancer for 3 years. Their body will become weak and there can appear some illnesses. Also, Saturn will bring some Cancer problems with their bones, joints, with their skin, hair and their nails. People born under this sign will have to pay attention to their health, because the untreated diseases will tend to become chronic.

Love horoscope Cancer 2018

Pluto will influence Cancer love life for many years from now. Pluto’s influence is discreet, but profound and it has an important impact upon relationships. That is why it shouldn’t be ignored. Pluto searches for perfection and tries to create changes that could lead to the target of this search. Pluto will show you all the problems you have in your relationship and it will warn you to take action and remove them. If Cancer makes all the necessary transformations, the relationship will improve. If these people ignore all the signs, the tensions will cause unwanted changes at some point. In 2018, Cancer people will have to be kinder and more willing with the persons around them.

Saturn will no longer influence Cancer’s love life anymore, and the things will start to work much better without the extra tension and frustration. Cancer will be able to relax and couples will connect more. May and December 2018 are two months full of sensuality and romantic situations. These people seduction capacity is at a maximum level and some interesting sentimental events can occur. The end of June, July and the first period of August 2018 will bring passion and an erotic mood for Cancer.

Career horoscope Cancer 2018

If Cancer takes the chances they receive, the year 2018 will bring a remarkable progress. In December 2014, Saturn began influencing Cancer from the work point of view and it will continue influencing it until 2017. Saturn will bring many responsibilities, discipline, strict rules and limited liberty. Saturn will make Cancer more rigorous, methodic, organized and strategic. This is why Cancer will involve in difficult projects…

In 2018, Saturn will work with Uranus and they will both influence Cancer’s career. One comes with initiative and the other one with tenacity. Changes will be made in a successful, but controlled manner. Also, in the first half of the year 2018, Jupiter will combine with Saturn and Uranus and they will bring good luck to these people. From August 2018, Cancer will focus more on intellectual activities, on creating ideas, on negotiations, on exams and interviews.