Hope Revived for Keanu Reeves’ Constantine 2 After DC Changes

The future of “Constantine 2” is looking brighter for director Francis Lawrence following the recent departure of James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-studio heads at DC. Lawrence expressed a “renewed hope” in the potential for finally moving forward with the long-anticipated sequel to the 2005 film, which was inspired by the “Hellblazer” comics.

Long-awaited Sequel Faces Roadblocks

In an interview with Collider, Lawrence reflected on the lengthy journey to get “Constantine 2” off the ground. He emphasized that while he does not wish for anyone to lose their jobs, the previous leadership at DC had posed significant challenges in the way of making the sequel a reality. “We’ve been trying to make ‘Constantine 2’ for 20-something years,” he stated, highlighting the frustration that has accompanied the project’s development.

New Possibilities for Collaboration

Lawrence noted that the recent changes at DC inspire a sense of optimism. “We are now more hopeful as of yesterday’s news that maybe now there will be another opportunity,” he said. He stressed that the desire to create “Constantine 2” includes contributions from a talented group including Keanu Reeves and Akiva Goldsman, and even J.J. Abrams. However, he emphasized that the key to moving forward lies with the new decision-makers at Paramount and Warner Bros., as well as whoever is now running DC. “It’s really going to be people at Paramount, Warner, whoever’s running DC now, getting everybody on board to say, like, ‘Hey, we can do a sequel of our version of Constantine,’” Lawrence remarked.

Potential for Coexistence in the Comic Universe

Furthermore, Lawrence mentioned that if DC decides to craft another version of “Constantine” for its “shared universe,” both films could potentially coexist. “I have renewed hope as of yesterday that there might be some possibility for forward movement there,” he stated optimistically.

Keanu Reeves’ Commitment to the Sequel

This optimism is echoed by Reeves, who has communicated his desire to make the sequel for over a decade. In a conversation with Inverse back in February 2025, he revealed that they had pitched a story to DC Studios, which was met with approval. “We’ve been trying to make this film for over a decade, and we just recently put a story together and pitched it to DC Studios and they said, ‘Okay.’ So, we’re going to try and write a script,” Reeves explained.

The Team Behind the Sequel

Akiva Goldsman is reportedly penning the script for “Constantine 2,” with J.J. Abrams onboard as a producer. Fans of the franchise are eagerly awaiting any further developments.

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