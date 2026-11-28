In a landscape often characterized by secular narratives, Stephen Baldwin, the 60-year-old actor, has observed a remarkable shift in Hollywood’s approach to religion, particularly Christianity. Speaking exclusively to Fox News Digital at the Chiller Theatre Expo in New Jersey, Baldwin, who has long been vocal about his faith, noted an increasing number of celebrities openly embracing Christianity.

A New Era for Faith in Hollywood

“The timing of what’s happening in Hollywood right now is rather mind-blowing and unique,” Baldwin remarked. He stated that the entertainment industry is witnessing more public professing of Christianity among influential figures than ever before. “You have more celebrities, famous actors, people in powerful positions in Hollywood that are really professing Christianity now more than ever.” This surge is particularly significant, he believes, given his own history of discussing religion in Hollywood for nearly 30 years.

Considering the emergence of faith-based entertainment, Baldwin highlighted projects such as Mel Gibson’s anticipated sequel to “The Passion of the Christ” and the hit television series “The Chosen.” He believes these productions are part of a broader spiritual awakening in the industry. Baldwin predicts a “radical move of the Holy Spirit” will soon influence not just America but Hollywood as well.

Personal Journey and Stability Through Faith

Baldwin’s religious journey began with a transformative experience approximately 25 years ago. Describing it as a “very radical conversion,” he emphasized how his faith has provided stability amid life’s challenges. “You know a lot of mental health issues now. A lot of doubt out there in the world, so for me, it’s a blessing to wake up every day and know that I do have my God,” he shared. He believes that among the various faiths present in Hollywood, “the one faith that people are leaning towards is faith in Jesus.”

The actor expressed gratitude for the positive feedback he receives from those who approach him about his faith, stating, “It’s nice to sit at this table and have people come around, and it’s very non-judgmental.” Baldwin highlighted Hollywood’s need for reliable assurances in a turbulent world, declaring, “When the world seems like it’s falling apart, we need something we can really be sure of. And that thing for me is Jesus.”

Faith and Marriage: A Strong Foundation

Baldwin’s faith has also been a cornerstone in his marriage to wife Kennya, with whom he has shared over 35 years. Jokingly, he noted that he fears two figures in his life—”Jesus and my wife.” He affectionately refers to Kennya as “the Oracle” due to her dedication to studying the Bible for hours each day.

While Baldwin is more vocal about his faith, he acknowledged that Kennya’s approach is more reserved but equally steadfast. Their differing styles sometimes lead to mild frustrations, yet the foundation they share in faith continues to strengthen their bond. He said, “I recognize that my greatest blessing is that I’m married to somebody that really authentically loves the Lord.”

A Commitment to Faith and Influence

Baldwin maintains his connection to faith through relationships with pastors and spiritual leaders, relying on their guidance rather than worldly distractions. “People of faith in God’s Word are my go-to people,” he asserted, revealing a desire to represent Christianity consistently in his public life.