In a recent appearance on Late Night, Hoda Kotb expressed her relief regarding the rescheduling of the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which was postponed due to inclement weather. The iconic event will now take place on Saturday, much to the delight of Kotb and the many fans eager to partake in the celebration.

Weather Concerns Prompt Postponement

Kotb explained to host Seth Meyers the extensive preparations that go into creating the parade, highlighting the dedication of the crew who have worked tirelessly for over a year. “The musical acts are incredible,” she noted, emphasizing the effort behind every detail of the floats, including concerns about high winds potentially endangering the procession.

The decision to postpone was not taken lightly. With weather experts predicting strong winds, heavy rain, and flood warnings across the East Coast, Macy’s prioritized the safety of both participants and spectators. “The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority,” the company stated in their announcement.

The 100th Parade: A Celebration to Remember

Kotb is set to co-host the parade alongside Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker, which promises to be an extraordinary celebration. Grammy-nominated singer Raye is expected to kick off the event with a performance featuring her sisters, followed by an impressive lineup that includes artists like Wyclef Jean, Smash Mouth, and Queen Latifah.

“It’s going to be literally out of this world. It’s amazing,” Kotb affirmed, sharing her excitement for the rescheduled event and the anticipation from fans and performers alike. The first-time postponement due to weather is a significant moment in the parade’s history, which was last canceled during World War II for resource conservation.

Looking Forward to Saturday

As Saturday approaches, parade enthusiasts are gearing up for what promises to be a magnificent spectacle. Kotb’s relief echoes the sentiments of many as they look forward to celebrating this milestone of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, confident that the magic created through the hard work of countless volunteers will shine through in the grand event.