Top 20 Weave Hairstyles You Can Do at Home

Weave hairstyles are very attractive and many women choose to wear them these days. That is the reason according to which in this article we present you their advantages and disadvantages, to become well informed before deciding to wear weave hairstyles or not.

Weave hairstyles are famous because they help the hair growth and make it more resistant against the breakage by protecting it. These kinds of hairstyles resemble the hair extensions; the weave hairstyles are based on natural or artificial hair which is incorporated through various methods into everyday curls and generally they look very good on the person who wears them because they add it more volume and length.

Weave Hairstyles Advantages

There are many reasons why you can choose to wear weave hairstyles: they help your hair to maintain its health by minimizing its shedding and also the breakage because it is recommended to use a regular wide-tooth comb; they add volume, body and length, which improve your general natural look.

The weave hairstyles come into a lot of options of colours and lengths for all tastes, their maintenance is not difficult to make and every woman can use and take care of them. If you want to choose to wear weave hairstyles, you need to know they have durability – the weave hairstyles can resist even up to 3 or 5 months in great shape if they are taken care properly. They are versatile, so you can style them as the real hair, in so many types of hairdos: buns, up-dos, down-dos, ponytails, braids and many more. You must use gentle, high-quality hair products if you want the best results for your weave hairstyles.

Weave Hairstyles Disadvantages

Even though the weave hairstyles have many advantages, there are some disadvantages too and it is necessary to know them. First of all, the weave hairstyles are expensive, so not every woman can afford them; then, it is the fact that your scalp can hurt because it is the possibility they can pull on it. Even though the weave hairstyles are great on short term, if you wear them long term, you risk the deterioration, the thinning and the fallen of your own hair texture, so you must make sure you do not wear them too often for a large period of time – take into consideration that they may lead to premature balding, so the best solution is to be used in moderation, to avoid the damages; for example, you can wait between 1 – 3 months until the next time you make a weave hairstyle. Another thing you must do is to avoid heat while you wear the weave hairstyles. Be sure their texture is similar to your own hair –otherwise they will not look good on you at all.

Many celebrities wear weave hairstyles as their beauty secret, because they are trendy and look exceptional. Plenty women all over the world have taken their example. Now that you discovered the advantages and disadvantages of these kinds of hairstyles, you can decide if they will suit you or not. For the best results, go to a professional hair stylist, who can make you achieve the look you desire.

Gorgeous Hairstyles with Hair Expansions and also Hair Weaves

Long, smooth, healthy and balanced hair can emit beauty, health, fitness and also youth. A modification of hairstyle is often adequate to make you look much more innovative, more youthful or simply various.

Hair Extensions

Hair expansions are becoming an increasingly prominent way of immediately getting that lengthy lovely hair a few of us can just desire for! Growing your hair long takes 5-6 years at an average of 1 cm per month! Hair expansions can provide you around 21 inches of thick hair in simply a few hours!

There are two primary sorts of hair extensions. Hair expansions can be made out of artificial fibers and they are referred to as synthetic hair expansions or out of human hair as well as they are referred to as human hair extensions. Human hair expansions often tend to be the favored type of hair extensions due to the fact that they look and feel a great deal more all-natural after that the synthetic kind. Additionally, warmth can not be related to most artificial fibers creating some hassle if an individual requires to utilize some hair appliances. The disadvantage of human hair expansions is that are usually a lot more expensive after that the synthetic ones! Notwithstanding, there is no set rate for human hair extensions since this varies according to the high quality, design as well as size of extensions needed. Hair extensions that are unattended and unprejudiced typically cost even more due to the fact that they are a lot more durable!

Hair Weaves

A modification of hairdo is typically adequate to make you look much more advanced, younger or simply different. Hair weaves are a good concept for those that fancy some braids, dreadlocks or just a fuller head of hair and a different look!

Hair weaves are another kind of hair extensions and can likewise be constructed of synthetic or all-natural hair. There are three sorts of hair weaves:

Bonded Hair Weave – This is the least durable kind of hair weave and only lasts 1 month till it would certainly need to be changed. This kind of hair weave obtains glued to the scalp. Knotted Hair Weave – This is a 2 step procedure. The all-natural hair is braided along the center of the scalp (under the hair) and afterwards the hair weave obtains planted into the pigtails. This type of hair weave generally lasts around 2 months. Blend Hair Weave – This is one of the most lasting sort of hair weave, since it requires to be changed every 3 months. This treatment includes waxing the hair weave to the all-natural hair.

Both hair extensions and also hair weaves require significant maintenance. The hair demand to be treated with gentle respect and cleaned up and hydrated daily with a good conditioner. Remember, that while natural hair obtains the necessary oils and moisture from your scalp, hair expansions and also hair transplant don’t! Additionally, depending on the design and procedure for your hair extensions/hair weaves, you may also have to visit the stylist every 6 weeks to fix your hair extensions because of your all-natural hair regrowth…

Whichever sort of hair expansion you pick, constantly consult your hair specialist for advice, and also choose the best treatment. Lastly, appreciate your attractive hair!