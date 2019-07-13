Top 20 most beautiful wedding hairstyles

Wedding hairstyles must be perfect, to complete the rest of your look on the big day. If you do not know what to choose, you come to the right place, because today we present you the most beautiful ways to style the hair for your wedding day. Take a look at our ideas and opt for what is resonating with your taste.

Wedding hairstyles are very important, because when you get married, all eyes will be on you. The brides must pay serious attention to the way their hair looks like, especially because they will be in the centre of attention and highly photographed. From sophisticated updos, to romantic waves, intricate braids or short crops, there are so many possibilities. You must be careful to match the hairstyle to the dress, face shape, and accessories. After you have chosen your wedding hairstyles, you need to test it before the big day, to see exactly how it looks on you. If you cannot do the hair trial yourself, go to a professional stylist.

Here is a list of wedding hairstyles you can try: braids, fishtails, buns, pixie cuts, half-up or down and surprising combinations between some of them:

• Braids are a must have this wedding season, so it is a good idea to have a half-up curly hair with braided crown, especially if you have a long and wavy hair; these wedding hairstyles enhance your natural beauty of the curls (if you have straight hair, you may curl it with professional tools). Add a dainty flower crown and you will look amazing.

• If you are the traditional type, you can try the classical simple braid-wrapped ballerina bun at the nape of the neck. Although it is a simple hairstyle, it works perfectly with an intricate wedding dress design. For a little detail, you can add a delicate flower or an elegant and sparkling hair accessory, for example, a brooch.

• If you are more the bohemian type, a flower crown with French braid is perfect for you. Romantic wedding hairstyles like this one are perfect for an outdoor ceremony.

• If you want something sophisticated and modern, you can try a low, fan bun side with fishtail braid – everybody will be enchanted by your elegance.

• Other complex wedding hairstyles are the ones based on half-up braids and twists. These highlight the personal style of the brides, their features and combines two hairdos: the braided cr own and the twist, without looking fussy.

• If you cannot decide if you want a romantic French braid or a fishtail one, there is another possibility: an awesome, modern combination between them. The French braid will be in the front portion of your hair, and it will continue with the fishtail side braid until the end.

• For a straight hair, you can choose half-up hair with braid; these wedding hairstyles are created by a double layer braided crown which wraps around the top half of your head, while the rest of your straight hair is falling down your back. If you want more glamour, make some curled strands.

• If you prefer half-up wedding hairstyles, then you can choose a half-up hair with loose curls. These are ideal for beach ceremonies and permit you to change more easily if you want to have a different dress for the reception after the religious wedding.

• If you have a short bob, then you will look exceptional with fresh wavy wedding hairstyles. Brides with shoulder-length bobs will get extra volume with these modern styles, which makes them perfect for a ceremony on the beach.

• For the brides who are passionate about the vintage looks, curly updos with jewelled headbands make the perfect choice. Get your inspiration from the charm of the past decades and choose wedding hairstyles for short and curly hair. These look stunning with red lips.

• For the brides with versatile pixie cuts, a very good option is to sweep back their hair. They can also get inspired from the vintage looks of the ‘20s, which are trendy this season. Other perfect choice for the wedding hairstyles are the sleek hair looks.