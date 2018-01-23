How to get Kendall Jenner haircut

Kendall Jenner’s haircut is one that always seems to be fresh-made. Her hair always looks clean and arranged and she always manages to attract the envy from those who have the chance to see her. What is really the secret that makes her hair look so good?

Here are some tips that will help you get Kendall Jenner’s haircut and her lovely look.

Get the required length

As you have noticed, her hair is neither very long, nor short, it has an average length which allows her to easily arrange it as she wishes.

So if your hair is long, you have to cut a little bit of it and if it’s a little too short, you will have to use extensions. Once you have achieved the desired length, you will have to give it the proper shape, one that resembles Kendall Jenner’s haircut.

Get the desired shape

First and foremost, you have to give up the idea of having bangs, because if you have watched Kendall closely you definitely have noticed that she doesn’t prefer such haircut. Therefore, if you have a hairstyle with bangs you will have to change it as soon as possibile. Haircuts with bangs don’t seem to be so sought, and they will not be a great loss to you.

However, it seems that she does have some strands of hair in the front which resemble to a bang because they are a little shorter than the rest of her hair, but they still don’t cover her forehead.

You will have to get used to the idea that your hair will be separate into two equal parts, which means your hair will be parted and you should always wear it so.

Kendall Jenner’s haircut is not symmetrical, but it doesn’t seem to be messy either, her locks being easily lost to the ends.

If we talk about her hair volume, it’s definitely missing. Kendall Jenner doesn’t seem to be a fan of the hair with big volume, which is why her haircut is one suitable for hair that lacks volume.

As a short conclusion regarding the volume appearance, if you want your haircut to be exactly like Kendall’s, but your hair has a lot of volume, you will need to rearrange your hair thinning. A not very aggressive way to do this is to wash your hair every day, because in this way your hair will become thinner!

Arrange it by the book

As you noticed, Kendall’s hair is almost always straight, and the haircut is suitable if your hair is naturally straight, so if you have curly hair you will have to use a hair straightener. In some cases you can make it look a bit more chaotic – this means you can do some large waves, but not too pronounced, to maintain a natural look…

There you are, see, it’s not so hard to get Kendall Jenner’s haircut. All you have to do is to cut your hair a little bit if it’s too long, to arrange it a little more, and there your are, you will be the second Kendall Jenner!