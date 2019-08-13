´50s Hairstyles Ideas

‘50s hairstyles announced the beginning of economic and social change. Building a conservative look was a necessity in the ‘50s, but the times have given enough confidence to women to make a change. If you are a fan of those times and those hairstyles, then you are in the right place. We’ll show you more about the ‘50s hairstyles and we will give you the chance to experience a different and great look.

The apparent conservative lifestyle and the peace from the suburbs were contradicted by the glamorous one of the consumers’ society. Because the ‘50s were synonymous with the peace and prosperity which followed the war, fashion and hairstyles trends were also orientated towards feminine and glamorous elements.

At the beginning of the ‘50s, one popular hairstyle was the high ponytail. They used very feminine ribbons to gather their hair. Most women chose this style because it looked casual, but it was also very kitsch. Many women loved to wear a curly hair during the ‘50s. Over the years, those classic ‘50s hairstyles have evolved into real works of art. Styles varied from rockabilly to pixie haircuts and to wavy bobs. The fact is that once women could spend more time taking care of their image, they stopped wearing straight hair. In the ‘50s, beauty meant curls and waves regularly maintained in salons, teased styles or sculpted ones loaded with hairspray. Of course, the look couldn’t be complete without a specific makeup.

Popular Hairstyles Among the ‘50s Celebrities

Celebrities’ hairstyles were the most popular ones in the ‘50s. Women were inspired by Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, Sophia Loren, Brigitte Bardot, Bettie Page or Lucille Ball. If you are looking for a ‘50s pixie haircut, you can try the one preferred by Audrey Hepburn. If you want a hairstyle with some volume, you can try one like Elizabeth Taylor or Sophia Loren used to wear.

A medium hair requires a great retro ‘50s hairstyle. Try hairstyle similar to the one Lucille Ball or Marilyn Monroe used to like. You can also try a bob hairstyle with a side part and some delicate waves. This is still a modern style! If you are looking for a Bettie Page or a Brigitte Bardot style, you must have long, thick hair and short bangs. This really is a ‘50s hairstyle.

Although many of these styles are not poplar anymore, they can be reinvented and adapted to present. And even this is not possible for some styles, they will always remind us of those past times, when women were very concerned about their hairstyles…