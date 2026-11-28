Food Network star Guy Fieri surprised fans this Thanksgiving by unveiling a striking new look alongside his holiday feast. Known for his iconic spiked, bleach blonde hair, the 58-year-old chef made headlines with his naturally gray locks, which took center stage in a recent Instagram photo carousel.

Gray is the New Blonde

In one of the images, Fieri highlighted a mouth-watering plate of food, but it was his hair that truly drew attention. Fans expressed their admiration in the comments, with one user stating, “Your hair looks so good grey!!!! Dont [sic] go back to blonde,” while another eagerly asked, “PLEASE TELL ME YOU’RE KEEPING THE GRAY HAIR!!!!” Despite the color change, Fieri’s signature spiked hairstyle remained intact in another photo, showcasing that while his hair may have changed shade, his signature style was still very much present.

Thanksgiving Celebrations

This year, Fieri celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday with his family, including his two sons, Hunter and Ryder Fieri, and his wife, Lori Fieri. The festive gathering took place outdoors, under a covered pergola, where they enjoyed a delicious meal together.