Get Your Pokémon Chaos Rising Cards Before They're Gone

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The Pokémon Trading Card Game is experiencing a remarkable surge in popularity, particularly with the release of the Mega Evolution Chaos Rising Elite Trainer Box. With collectors worldwide clamoring for this sought-after set, it’s no surprise that demand is high. Messages from friends and family across the globe—to my cousin in Australia and my boss in Paris—illustrate just how widespread this enthusiasm has become. After a visit to my local Target, I found that they had sold out of the set, with sales hitting an impressive 43,000 units in just the past month. Fortunately, there are still avenues for eager fans to secure their own box via the Pokémon Store on Amazon, GameStop, Walmart, and eBay.

Pokémon Trading Card Game: Mega Evolution Chaos Rising Elite Trainer Box



The Mega Evolution Chaos Rising Elite Trainer Box, launched in May 2026, features nine booster packs brimming with cards inspired by the latest Mega Evolution battles. This exciting expansion includes powerful Pokémon like Mega Greninja ex, Mega Floette ex, Mega Pyroar ex, and Mega Dragalge ex. The combination of striking artwork and powerful attacks across multiple rarity tiers has made these cards particularly desirable to both collectors and competitive players alike, with illustration cards being the most coveted. Act Fast Comes with trading cards and accessories.

The Mega Evolution Chaos Rising Elite Trainer Box includes nine booster packs, enhancing the chances of pulling rare cards from this exciting expansion. Each pack contains a random assortment of cards, meaning that valuable pulls—such as Illustration Rares, Ultra Rares, and Special Illustration Rares—are not guaranteed. Additionally, the box boasts a full-art foil Fennekin promo card, 65 card sleeves, 40 Energy cards, six damage-counter dice, one competition-legal coin-flip die, a collector’s box with six dividers, and a code card for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live. Amazon



Pokémon TCG: Chaos Rising Card Rarities Explained



Understanding the card rarities in the Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution Chaos Rising can help collectors gauge their chances of obtaining valuable pulls. Below are the estimated odds for finding various rarity levels in individual packs: Double Rare: Expect to pull a Double Rare card roughly once every five packs. These feature Pokémon ex or Mega Evolution Pokémon ex with formidable attacks and abilities.

Expect to pull a Double Rare card roughly once every five packs. These feature Pokémon ex or Mega Evolution Pokémon ex with formidable attacks and abilities. Ultra Rare: Found in about one in every 12 packs, there are 18 Ultra Rare cards, including full-art Pokémon ex and Mega Evolution Pokémon ex, Item or Stadium cards, and Supporters.

Found in about one in every 12 packs, there are 18 Ultra Rare cards, including full-art Pokémon ex and Mega Evolution Pokémon ex, Item or Stadium cards, and Supporters. Illustration Rare: Appearing approximately once every nine packs, these cards showcase distinctive artwork, often depicting Pokémon in detailed scenes.

Appearing approximately once every nine packs, these cards showcase distinctive artwork, often depicting Pokémon in detailed scenes. Special Illustration Rare: With odds of around one in 83 packs, these highly collectible cards feature elaborate artwork and premium designs.

With odds of around one in 83 packs, these highly collectible cards feature elaborate artwork and premium designs. Mega Hyper Rare: The rarest on this list, these cards appear approximately once every 956 packs and feature eye-catching gold-style designs.

Utah & California Among the Most “Pokémon-Obsessed States” in the U.S., According to Study

