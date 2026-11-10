Get a Free Samsung Galaxy A37 with $40 Plan at Metro

If you’re looking for an affordable smartphone that doesn’t compromise on performance, Metro has an enticing offer for you. The Samsung Galaxy A37 is now available for free when you bring your own phone number along with a new phone plan. This deal comes with an economical monthly fee of $40, which includes unlimited data, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.
Samsung Galaxy A37 Features
The Galaxy A37 boasts impressive specs, featuring a versatile triple-lens rear camera setup that includes an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 50 MP wide-angle lens, and a 5 MP macro lens for detailed close-ups. Performance-wise, the A37 shows significant enhancements, with improvements in CPU and GPU performance of 12% and 19%, respectively, compared to its predecessor. Additionally, with a robust 5,000 mAh battery, users can enjoy long-lasting usage without frequent recharges; when it’s time to power up, the phone can be charged from 0% to 60% in just 30 minutes. This model offers 128 GB of storage and draws inspiration from the sleek design of Samsung’s premium S26 model, available in attractive lavender or charcoal finishes.
Get the A37 for Free
To take advantage of this offer, simply bring your existing phone number to Metro. The activation fee is waived upon signing up, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of a new phone without additional costs. The plan, priced at $40 per month, offers unlimited 5G data alongside unlimited talk and text, as well as Scam Shield, a feature designed to block spam calls and messages. Plus, with a five-year price guarantee, you won’t have to worry about unexpected bill increases right after signing up. Metro operates on T-Mobile’s network, renowned for its superior service according to Ookla Speedtest and boasting extensive nationwide 5G coverage. If you’re in the market for a new phone while wanting to maintain your current number, this deal with the Galaxy A37 is hard to beat.