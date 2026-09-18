Genesis Racing Team: From Le Mans Glory to Texas Road Challenges

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Genesis Magma Racing is more than just a crew with a car—it’s an ambitious entry into the high-stakes world of motorsports. With a brand-new vehicle and a team eager to cultivate a dedicated fanbase, the team’s journey is just beginning.

Building a Legacy in Racing

“It takes a group to win,” reminisced three-time Le Mans champion and former Formula One driver Jacky Ickx during a recent gathering at Genesis Magma Racing’s paddock lounge in Austin. He reflected on the importance of teamwork and camaraderie in racing: “I didn’t pay enough attention to those who were making these wins possible.” The sleek environment of the lounge was buzzing with excitement, featuring large screens that depicted a map of the Circuit of the Americas and the various activities unfolding on the famous track.

A Fast Track to Competition

Launched just a year ago, the luxury arm of Hyundai Motor Group made a swift entry into the motorsport arena, with only 500 days from its announcement to its debut at the Six Hours of Imola in April. The Genesis Magma Racing team has already begun to make waves in the World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar class. June marked a significant milestone when the team completed the 24 Hours of Le Mans—a monumental achievement for any endurance racing team. Subsequently, they made their American debut at the Lone Star Le Mans in Austin.

Behind the Scenes: Team Dynamics

A successful racing team is a symphony of various specialists working in unison—from engineers and data analysts to physical therapists and mechanics. At Circuit of the Americas, Genesis Magma Racing showcased their potential, successfully qualifying both cars during Hyperpole to secure spots on the starting grid in 8th and 10th positions. Despite facing challenges on race day, including pit lane issues, car #17—driven by renowned racers including two-time World Endurance champion André Lotterer—achieved its best finish yet in seventh place.

A New Era of Fan Engagement

Ickx, now serving as an ambassador and consultant for the team, expressed appreciation for being part of a new brand in the racing arena. “We have everything to learn; we have to make our experiences,” he said, highlighting the unique opportunity to witness Korea’s debut in motor racing.

Creating Memorable Experiences for Fans

The ethos of Genesis Magma Racing centers on providing an extraordinary experience for fans. Held at the Circuit of the Americas, guests engaged in a weekend filled with intimate encounters with team members, drivers, and their cutting-edge machinery. Attendees enjoyed thrilling hot laps in the 2027 GV60 Magma, an electric SUV that boasts up to 641 horsepower and remarkable handling.

To further enhance the fan experience, state-of-the-art racing simulators allowed guests to virtually drive the GMR-001 hypercar around COTA, complete with haptic feedback for authentic immersion. The Genesis One Lounge served as a luxurious retreat, offering a perfect view of the pit crew in action while providing refreshments and a relaxing atmosphere.

Access and Hospitality for All

The six-hour endurance race format provided ample opportunities for guests to explore and engage without the pressure of time. Attendees relished rides up the COTA tower for breathtaking views of the action below, behind-the-scenes tours of the GMR garages, and visits to fan zones at sought-after viewing points. Even a station for designing custom cowboy hats catered to the Central Texas sun, making it a paradise for motorsport enthusiasts.

In keeping with its cultural roots, Genesis emphasizes the Korean concept of son nim, translating to “honored guest.” This ethos was evident in the warm hospitality shown to attendees, which included thoughtful amenities like ice-cold paletas, neck towels, and welcome baskets filled with sunscreen and GMR hats. Transportation to and from the event in plush GV70s completed the luxurious experience.

Fostering a New Fandom

The weekend culminated in a palpable sense of accessibility. Drivers were quick to engage with fans, posing for photos and signing memorabilia, while support staff generously distributed flags and driver cards. The enthusiasm for GMR merchandise was clear, as fans donned their gear proudly.