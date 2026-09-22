Garth Brooks Launches Exciting 'Double Live' Vinyl Tonight at Walmart

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Garth Brooks is making waves in the music industry once more, nearly three decades after the release of his iconic live album, Double Live. One of the best-selling albums in U.S. history is finally making its debut on vinyl. The announcement comes as Brooks prepares to make a special appearance on Walmart Live tonight to unveil this much-anticipated edition.

Brooks’ Double Live vinyl was recorded during his 1996–1998 world tour and will be showcased during the interactive broadcast. This event, powered by the shoppable streaming platform TalkShopLive, will feature Brooks sharing performances and stories surrounding the album, allowing fans to purchase this landmark live release before it becomes available elsewhere.

Event Details

The Walmart Live event is scheduled for tonight, September 20, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, and fans can stream the show below. Walmart will offer an exclusive edition of the album available for preorder, alongside a special Double Double Live package, in conjunction with the broader vinyl release set to hit stores on November 6.

Garth Brooks’ Impact

Brooks is not just releasing vinyl; he is a key player in the resurgence of physical music sales, as vinyl has regained popularity and has transformed into a billion-dollar business for the first time since 1983. Instead of simply announcing a release via social media, Brooks is collaborating with Walmart and TalkShopLive to turn the album’s release into a significant event.

According to press materials, tonight’s stream will provide fans with the opportunity to hear Brooks recount stories behind Double Live, enjoy live performances, and understand the significance of the new vinyl edition while purchasing the Walmart-exclusive package. “Instead of simply being the place where the album is sold, Walmart becomes one of the places where the album happens,” Brooks noted.

Significance of the Vinyl Release

The release of Double Live is particularly noteworthy given Brooks’ extraordinary career. Over his lifetime, he has achieved more than 200 million RIAA-certified album sales, including 10 Diamond-certified albums. Brooks has always had a strong connection with his fans, and at 64 years old, he is eager to find new avenues to reach them — hence the innovative Walmart Live stream.

Originally released on November 17, 1998, Double Live became the best-selling live album in U.S. history, setting a record with over a million copies sold in its first week. It has since been certified 25x Platinum by the RIAA. This vinyl edition marks a new chapter for an album that has become synonymous with live country music.

Walmart Live Initiative

Walmart Live is a new streaming initiative that allows interactive shopping experiences with celebrities, giving the retailer a chance to engage with customers in a new way. Brooks directly collaborated with Walmart to create the exclusive vinyl release and produce the upcoming show. TalkShopLive, a leader in shoppable livestreaming, has hosted numerous events for various artists, further showcasing the increasing intersection of entertainment and e-commerce.