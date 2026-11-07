Gabby Thomas and Spencer McManes’ Wedding Dampened by Rain

Amidst the picturesque backdrop of Cabo San Lucas, Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas and her boyfriend Spencer McManes exchanged vows, celebrating their love in a beautiful beachside ceremony. However, their special day took an unexpected turn when a sudden storm threatened to overshadow the festivities.

Rain Can’t Dampen the Joy of the Day

On November 5, Thomas shared insights into her wedding day on Instagram, where she posted a heartwarming Reel depicting the challenges faced just moments before their reception was set to begin. The beautiful setup of white linen-covered tables adorned with black and gold place settings was caught in the downpour, resulting in what she described as her “entire wedding reception [getting] destroyed minutes before it starts.”

Embracing Imperfection

Despite the inclement weather, Thomas and McManes remained undeterred. The 29-year-old athlete expressed that the rain did not dampen their spirits or moment. “But it doesn’t cross your mind once all night,” she remarked in the video, showcasing moments filled with joy as she danced with her husband and loved ones in the ballroom. In a poignant reflection on her Instagram post, Thomas wrote, “Gave up on perfection and focused on being in the moment together,” embodying a spirit of resilience and celebration on what she called “the best day of your life.”