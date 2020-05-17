French Montana is Flirting With Kourtney Kardashian

French Montana uploaded a shirtless picture and slapped back at fellow rap artist Young Thug, only days after teasing with Kourtney Kardashian.

French Montana showed off his torn abdominals and toned arms, simply someday after he left an extremely teasing talk about Kourtney Kardashian‘s bikini selfie. In a new Instagram photo, French held up a plaque with the words ‘SOLD 578k’. He captioned the shirtless breeze, “MY LAST ALBUM FIRST WEEK !! I WASN’t HATING I ACTUALLY LIKE IT. DROP THE ALBUM BARBIE DOLL #yourpops #auntimontana.” The subtitle was a stab at fellow rap artist Young Thug, that swiftly reacted on his Instagram Story and composed, “We put it out on SoundCloud for free for about three days, auntie… we didn’t wanna do the whole label thing, but only because he wanted to put it out on his bday.” The rap artist, after that, informed French to “mind your little biz.”

It comes someday after the “Unforgettable” vocalist moved right into the remarks area of Kourt’s May 15 Instagram picture, in which she shook a barely-there flower swimwear top. “Owwwwww ratataaa,” he talked about the Poosh owner’s sultry breeze. French — that was birthed Karim Kharbouch — notoriously dated more youthful Kardashian sis Khloe, nonetheless, he and Kourtney have continued to be good friends throughout the years. Pal Malika Haqq commented, “good morning” while an additional follower composed, “most interesting to look at,” of the moment Kim stated she was the “least interesting to look at.”

French and Kourt have continued to be good friends throughout the years, and socialized with each other back in Sept. 2019 as they went to pal Stephanie Shepherd‘s birthday celebration celebration. The celebrations started at L.A. hotspot Genghis Cohen, where they came to 11 p.m., and after that conformed to Hyde, the celebration proceeded till 2: 30 a.m.

Though it has been numerous years given that Khloe and the rap artist were passionately entailed, they are still close as Khloe was leaning on him for assistance throughout her split from Tristan Thompson. “They are more than just friends, French is someone that Khloe has always been able to trust and talk to about things,” a source splashed specifically to HollywoodLife back in April 2019. French has likewise safeguarded their brief connection in the past, urging he was not a rebound, and the “love was real” to Haute Living publication in June. “Me and Khloe are always going to be friends, and the family remains close…I feel like we had a real dope relationship―there was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from,” he included at the time.