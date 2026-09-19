Frankie Muniz, Ex Paige Price, and Son's Heartwarming Reunion

Former child star Frankie Muniz has been navigating a challenging period in his personal life, but recent moments of family bonding suggest he is moving toward a more positive chapter. Just a day after sharing an emotional reflection on his struggles, Muniz was spotted enjoying quality time with his estranged wife, Paige Price, and their five-year-old son, Mauz.

Family Time After Tough Times

On September 19, Muniz took to Instagram to share candid snapshots from a soccer outing, where he praised their son for receiving a medal for excellence in sportsmanship. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Post soccer shenanigans with the fam,” alongside heartwarming selfies featuring Price and their kindergartener, who was beaming in the backseat.

A Difficult Few Weeks

The family outing comes on the heels of a vulnerable social media post in which Muniz described the past six weeks as “a nightmare I’m praying to wake up from.” Confirming his breakup from Price on July 1, he expressed feelings of heaviness and uncertainty, stating, “Everything felt heavy, unclear, and like it was falling apart at the same time. I wouldn’t wish this season on anyone.” This candidness reflects a moment of raw introspection as he grapples with his recent life changes.