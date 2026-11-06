Fiona Apple’s Bold Rendition of ‘Revolution’ Stuns Fans

Fiona Apple and her collective, the Bolt Cutters, have delivered a stirring cover of Mother Earth’s iconic protest anthem “Revolution.” This rendition is set to feature on the upcoming album Right Now, which aims to support the vital work of Doctors Without Borders.

Powerful Collaboration Across Distances

The collaboration was shared on Instagram by Zelda Hallman, Apple’s best friend and roommate. Produced by the Bolt Cutters—comprising Fiona Apple, Davíd Garza, Sebastian Steinberg, and Amy Aileen Wood—the parts were recorded remotely from various locations, including Los Angeles, Houston, and the East Coast. “Amy masterfully brought them together to capture this moment’s energy,” the group mentioned in their statement.

Timely Message Following Elections

Their cover of the 1968 protest song arrives at a particularly poignant time, following the recent midterm elections. Many music enthusiasts celebrated what some are calling a “blue tsunami” in the election results. In this context, Apple’s soulful delivery of lines like, “There’s a new world a comin’ near/Singing loud and clear/Revolution” and “Feel that rumblin’ along the ground; It’s a mighty sound/Revolution” resonates deeply.

A Message of Hope and Social Justice

In Hallman’s accompanying post, which features a candid photo of the group as the song plays, she reflected on the shifting tides in America. “You can feel it. It has a pulse, and it’s growing,” she wrote. The post articulated a sense of hope stemming from the slightly more progressive outcomes of the recent elections, but it also emphasized that this is merely the beginning of a long fight for justice.

The message extended far beyond U.S. borders. The post noted, “All across the world, people are marching for justice, freedom, and peace,” highlighting ongoing struggles related to labor rights, immigration, and justice for marginalized communities. The weight of issues such as reproductive rights, bodily autonomy, and the plight of civilians worldwide—from Ukraine to Gaza—served as a reminder that these are interconnected battles for dignity, freedom, and justice.

Addressing Today’s Harsh Realities

Apple had previously discussed her feelings of despair over the “endless barrage of horrors” in a video shared on Hallman’s Instagram in July. “I just didn’t want you to think that I was turning a blind eye or that I didn’t see what was going on or that I didn’t care. I fucking care,” she asserted, demonstrating her commitment to her audience and the issues at hand.

The post accompanying the release of “Revolution” reiterated Apple’s earlier sentiments: “Our tax dollars should be spent feeding children, not bombing them.” It underscored a crucial demand for peace and justice, clearly articulating the connection between these urgent social issues. “Enjoy the music, share the hope, and let’s keep the revolution going and growing,” it concluded.

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