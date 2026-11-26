In “The Squirrel,” Finnish filmmaker Markus Lehmusruusu crafts an endearing dramedy that could be likened to a science-fiction tale penned by Aki Kaurismäki, rich with stoic humor and emotional nuance. Set in a dystopian future, the film keenly examines the relationships between humans and technology, all while blending humor with poignant social commentary.

A Glimpse into a Mechanized Reality

The narrative begins intriguingly as Pasi (played by Miro Lopperi), a lanky, innocent-looking man in his early 30s, enters a whimsically designed rose-colored room for a machine that helps him “regulate his hormones.” This reveals a future where even the most intimate aspects of life, like masturbation, are automated. Rather than bogging down the audience with lengthy exposition, Lehmusruusu deftly unfolds the film’s world through Pasi’s mundane encounters as a member of a team creating robotic pets, a throwback to childhood with devices reminiscent of the Poo-Chi toy dogs from the early 2000s.

A World of Control and Conformity

In this future society, personal freedoms have been curtailed under the guise of maintaining collective well-being. Swear words are discouraged by a watchful artificial voice, while even vending machines possess the authority to determine one’s caffeine intake. Citizens wear bracelets tracking their health metrics, hinting at a world where information becomes another tool for control rather than empowerment.

Visual Storytelling and Design

Cinematographer Max Smeds contributes to the film’s formalism with his elegant framing, emphasizing the clean lines of the sterile environment. The architectural symmetry of subway escalators and office staircases, coupled with the stark white interiors of Pasi’s apartment, fosters a sense of antiseptic order. The muted costumes further underline the oppressive, solemn atmosphere of this future.

The Squirrel: A Catalyst for Change

Pasi’s monotonous existence is disrupted when he encounters the titular squirrel on his way home, prompting a report that leads him to cross paths with investigator Emilia (Mimosa Willamo). Their immediate attraction is tempered by societal constraints that punish spontaneous love with memory-erasing procedures. Through minimalist storytelling, Lehmusruusu refrains from burdening the plot with detailed backstories or character history, instead allowing organic connections to form in unexpected contexts.

A Journey Toward Authenticity

The narrative escalates as Pasi secretly adopts the squirrel, awakening his understanding of the beauty of organic life—its unpredictability and instinctive nature. In a world preoccupied with avoiding mistakes, the film posits that true fulfillment lies in embracing the chaotic spontaneity of living. A pivotal character in this exploration is Jimi (Hannu-Pekka Björkman), an employee at Pasi’s workplace who shares knowledge of the world before it was encased in conformity, highlighting the contrast between past and present.

Finding Connection Amidst Automation