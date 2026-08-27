Exclusive Look at Toho and Gkids’ Godzilla Minus Zero Clip

Toho and Gkids have unveiled a new behind-the-scenes clip for “Godzilla Minus Zero,” the highly anticipated sequel to Yamazaki Takashi’s Academy Award-winning “Godzilla Minus One.” This film is set to hit North American theaters on November 6, following its world premiere at the 64th New York Film Festival on September 26.

Release Timeline and Setting

“Godzilla Minus Zero” is scheduled to open in Japan on November 3, just days before its wide release in North America. The sequel continues the gripping narrative set in 1949, two years after the events of its predecessor, as it follows the Shikishima family confronting new catastrophes amidst Japan’s struggle to rebuild.

Enhanced Visual Experience

Once again helmed by director Yamazaki, “Godzilla Minus Zero” promises a more visually dynamic experience, featuring extensive effects work while maintaining a grounded approach to its post-World War II setting through the characters’ experiences. Notably, this film is the first Japanese production filmed for IMAX, utilizing high-definition digital cameras optimized for IMAX screens, enhancing both sound and imagery.

Plot Synopsis

The narrative unfolds as Japan attempts to recover from the destruction highlighted in “Godzilla Minus One.” Just as the nation begins to stabilize and achieve a fragile peace, a new threat arises, jeopardizing their hard-won progress.

About Gkids and Toho

Gkids, an Academy Award-winning curator, producer, and distributor acquired by Toho in 2024, is known for representing the works of acclaimed filmmakers such as Shinkai Makoto and Kon Satoshi. They also serve as the North American home for Studio Ghibli and have an upcoming theatrical slate that includes Aardman’s “Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom.”

Established in 1932, Toho Co., Ltd. is a multifaceted company engaged in cinema production, distribution, exhibition, theatrical production, and a growing anime sector. Its portfolio includes not only the iconic “Godzilla” franchise and Kurosawa Akira’s “Seven Samurai” but also popular anime series like “My Hero Academia” and “Jujutsu Kaisen” under the Toho Animation label.

Watch the Clip