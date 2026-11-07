Essential Tracks from Skepta, Sufjan Stevens, and More This Week

As the music scene continues to evolve, this week showcases a tantalizing mix of new sounds from both established artists and rising stars. Skepta makes a triumphant return, reclaiming his place in the grime genre alongside afrobeats sensation Asake. In contrast, Twisted Teens presents a raw, energetic highlight from their latest album, while Sufjan Stevens ushers in the holiday spirit with a poignant original track. Joining them are vibrant contributions from Future, Porter Robinson, Gillian Welch, and others, making this week a noteworthy moment in music.

Skepta feat. Asake, “Aloe Vera”

Experience Skepta’s powerful return to the forefront of grime as he teams up with Asake in the lively track “Aloe Vera.” Listen here.

Twisted Teens, “I Spend My Time Crying”

Twisted Teens delivers an emotionally charged anthem with “I Spend My Time Crying,” a standout feature from their third album released this year. Check it out.

Sufjan Stevens, “On This Christmas (It Only Gets Better)”

As the holidays approach, Sufjan Stevens brings warmth and nostalgia with “On This Christmas (It Only Gets Better),” encapsulating the spirit of the season. Listen now.

Future, Drake, Loe Shimmy, “Ya Hit”

Future teams up with Drake and Loe Shimmy for the collaboration “Ya Hit,” a track that underscores their dynamic lyrical prowess. Listen here.

Olivia Rodrigo, “Take Me Home (4 Christmas)”

Olivia Rodrigo adds her unique touch to the holiday season with “Take Me Home (4 Christmas),” a track that carries her signature heartfelt songwriting. Check it out.

Yaeji, “DDR”

Yaeji continues to push the boundaries of electronic music with her track “DDR,” filled with infectious beats and captivating melody. Listen here.

Porter Robinson, Ejean, “Year of the Cup (Ejean Remix)”

Porter Robinson collaborates with Ejean for the remix of “Year of the Cup,” bringing a fresh take that reenergizes the original. Listen here.

Slayyyter, “Hey Boyyy”

Slayyyter delivers an upbeat pop anthem with “Hey Boyyy,” perfect for those looking to dance and enjoy. Check it out.

Jennie, “Someone to Hold”

Jennie from BLACKPINK invites listeners into a heartfelt exploration of longing in her latest track “Someone to Hold.” Listen now.

Lil Baby, “Mr. Do Something”

Lil Baby makes a strong statement with “Mr. Do Something,” blending sharp lyrics with compelling beats. Listen here.

Boys Noize feat. Mayah Alkhateri, “Ycore”

Boys Noize collaborates with Mayah Alkhateri for “Ycore,” a track that fuses electronic elements with an infectious groove. Check it out.

Gillian Welch, David Rawlings, “Pancho and Lefty”

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings honor classic songwriting with their poignant rendition of “Pancho and Lefty.” Listen now.

Shygirl, “Luvli”

Shygirl captivates with her latest track “Luvli,” delivering a unique blend of sounds that challenge expectations. Check it out.

Star’s Revenge, “Don’t Worry Dynamite”

With “Don’t Worry Dynamite,” Star’s Revenge brings a refreshing sound that stands out in today’s musical landscape. Listen here.

Glorilla, Sexyy Red, “Jiggly Bow Bow”

The collaboration between Glorilla and Sexyy Red, “Jiggly Bow Bow,” showcases playful lyrics and a catchy beat. Check out the vibe.

Kenia Os, El Bogueto, “Chulalai”

Kenia Os and El Bogueto collaborate on “Chulalai,” a lively track that brings Latin flavors to the forefront. Listen here.

saya gray, “4ll My Love ( Wasn’t Enough )”

saya gray’s “4ll My Love ( Wasn’t Enough )” explores themes of love and longing with a heartfelt delivery. Check it out.

Cleo Reed, “American Dream”

Cleo Reed’s “American Dream” provides commentary on contemporary life through its evocative lyrics and catchy melody. Listen now.

Arelys Henao, J Álvarez, “Cuando Te Perdí”

Arelys Henao and J Álvarez share their emotional perspectives in “Cuando Te Perdí,” a track filled with passion and longing. Listen here.

Daine, “Silly Little Animal / Go!”

Daine presents a double feature with “Silly Little Animal / Go!,” showcasing versatility and creativity in her sound. Check it out.

Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul, “From Healer to Dealer”

Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul collaborate on “From Healer to Dealer,” merging sounds that challenge conventional genres. Listen now.

Dawuna, “Love Jaunt”

Dawuna delivers “Love Jaunt,” a smooth track that encapsulates modern love through rich vocals and production. Check it out.

Ed Maverick feat. Little Jesus, “Sahuaro”

With the collaboration “Sahuaro,” Ed Maverick and Little Jesus combine styles that resonate deeply with listeners. Listen here.

Jessye DeSilva, “Jackals”

Jessye DeSilva’s “Jackals” presents a bold exploration of sound and lyricism, inviting audiences into a rich sonic landscape. Check it out.

Paulie Swan, “Edie”

Paulie Swan’s “Edie” offers a heartfelt reflection paired with captivating melodies, showcasing his artistry. Listen here.

New Translations, “You and Me at the Rodeo”

New Translations rounds out the lineup with “You and Me at the Rodeo,” a track that highlights a unique mix of storytelling and melody. Check it out.

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Meg McRee, “Too Dark Too Early”

Meg McRee shines with her thoughtful track “Too Dark Too Early,” exploring themes of introspection and clarity. Listen here.

Rasha Nahas, “Toksik”