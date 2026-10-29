Escape to Warmth: Four Hilton Beach Resorts for Holidays

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The holiday season often conjures images of snow-covered streets, cozy fireplaces, and steaming mugs of hot chocolate, painting a picturesque scene that many romanticize. Yet, as we scrape ice off windshields and tussle over the thermostat with family, the charm of winter can begin to fade.

What if we could redefine this beloved season? Imagine celebrating the holidays with your toes in the sand rather than battling the cold. Think of oceanfront dinners, tropical cocktails, and sun-soaked afternoons instead of being bundled up indoors. The holiday spirit remains vibrant, just accompanied by a much warmer forecast.

Across Hawaii, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, Hilton’s luxurious beachfront resorts provide a unique way to celebrate the holidays that blends tropical settings with rich local culture, delightful dining, and exciting experiences, ensuring your holiday feels extra special.

Best Hilton Beach Resorts for a Warm-Weather Holiday Vacation



In Hawaii, mornings can begin with refreshing swims in the Pacific, afternoons can be spent exploring rich cultural traditions, and evenings can culminate with fireworks lighting up the night sky over Waikiki Beach. Meanwhile, in Los Cabos, guests can indulge in oceanfront dining, marvel at dramatic coastal views, and enjoy sunsets that are perfect for toasting with a tropical drink.

Puerto Rico stands out with its long-standing holiday celebrations that extend well into January. From lively music and traditional parrandas (Puerto Rico’s festive version of caroling) to the joyous Three Kings Day, the island offers numerous ways to embrace the holiday spirit.

Whether you seek a romantic getaway or a fun-filled family vacation, there are no rules that dictate how holiday memories should be made. Why not spend the festive season somewhere that doesn’t require a winter coat?

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort



At the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, holiday stress is traded for relaxation—guests have a choice of five pools and direct access to the beautiful Waikiki Beach. Spanning 22 acres in Honolulu, this resort has activities for everyone, whether you are traveling with little ones, extended family, or simply wish to enjoy some peace on a lounge chair.

Lounging by the water is just one of many options. Engage in Hawaiian cultural activities, like hula lessons or lei making, or immerse yourself in the Waikiki Starlight Luau, filled with live music, traditional dance, and an island-inspired feast. The resort also hosts fireworks every Friday night, proving that you don’t need snow or sleigh bells to celebrate the holidays joyfully. Hilton



Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort



Who says Santa needs reindeer? At Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, holiday festivities kick off spectacularly with Santa arriving by outrigger canoe on Wailea Beach. The Maui resort takes seasonal celebrations up a notch, featuring a tree-lighting ceremony, a marketplace for local gifts, and a dining experience that rivals any traditional Christmas feast. You can even join a poke-making class or experience a traditional Hawaiian lūʻau with live performances celebrating Hawaiian and broader Pacific Island traditions.

When the festivities wind down, explore the resort’s 40-acre expanse, which includes the Wailea Canyon Activity Pool complete with waterslides and waterfalls or opt for a calmer day at the Hibiscus Serenity Pool. For a unique experience, visit Kilolani Spa, which uses Hawaiian culture and local botanicals, or delight in the culinary masterpieces at Nobu Grand Wailea, featuring chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s signature Japanese-Peruvian flavors. Who wouldn’t want a Christmas dinner with an ocean view? Hilton



Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal



Reaching the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal is a journey in itself. Guests traverse the Dos Mares tunnel, which winds through the rocky mountainside to reveal breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. Each room, suite, and villa includes a private plunge pool, making it an appealing sanctuary for those wanting to avoid traditional holiday crowds. Seasonal celebrations include a tree-lighting ceremony, festive dinners, and family-friendly activities that allow guests to enjoy both holiday traditions and the stunning surroundings.

Gastronomy features prominently here, with cliffside dining at El Farallon serving freshly caught seafood, while Mexican-inspired cuisine can be savored at Don Manuel’s. Guests can unwind at the Waldorf Astoria Spa, lounge by beachfront infinity pools, or embark on adventures with Cabo San Lucas through the resort’s concierge. For New Year’s Eve, an exquisite special dinner at El Farallon awaits, showcasing oysters, caviar, Champagne, and live music, making it a celebration that’s hard to match. Hilton



Caribe Hilton



Puerto Rico’s holidays are renowned for their extended celebrations, lasting into January. At Caribe Hilton, a San Juan landmark since 1949, guests can enjoy spectacular ocean views while soaking in the jubilant atmosphere. Notably, this hotel is the birthplace of the piña colada, created by bartender Ramón “Monchito” Marrero in 1954, and visitors can savor this iconic drink at Caribar.