Emma Stone’s Delightful Surprise Interrupts Druski’s SNL Monologue

Druski’s debut as a host on “Saturday Night Live” has created a significant buzz, marking a notable shift for the iconic sketch-comedy show. As the first exclusively digital creator to helm the famous stage, Druski’s presence indicates SNL’s burgeoning exploration of the creator space, paving the way for a new wave of comedy talent. The 32-year-old social media star addressed the audience in his opening monologue, diving straight into the unique position he holds.

Druski’s Opening Remarks

“It is a dream to be hosting ‘Saturday Night Live,’” Druski declared. He humorously acknowledged the buzz surrounding his status as the first internet-content-creator and influencer to host the show. “People say a lot of things about me, honestly,” he noted, touching on some of the outsider perceptions of himself. “Some people say I look like a lesbian. I don’t know how true that is. Some people say I’m on Ozempic — could be lies, could be truth to that. Could be a little truth. Some people say they only know me as a white woman.”

A Commitment to Authenticity

Druski assured viewers that he would remain true to himself during his time on SNL, quipping about a potential “whiteface” routine. “It is an honor to be on the same stage as so many legends before me,” he shared, emphasizing his journey and aspirations. “I am living proof that you can bet on yourself and make your dreams come true.” He then revealed that he recently wrapped filming for his first movie alongside Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone.

Emma Stone’s Surprise Appearance

To the audience’s delight, Emma Stone made a surprise appearance as Druski revealed their collaboration. She stars in the upcoming Universal Pictures comedy “The Catch,” which is directed by her husband, Dave McCary, a former SNL segment director and writer. Druski confidently stated, “I’m actually playing her love interest in the new movie we just did.”

Humor and Misunderstandings

Stone, clearly taken aback, responded, “Oh, that… I’m sorry. OK. I think you might have misread that in those scenes because we weren’t love interested in the film, but now it is starting to make more sense to me why you were looking at me like that through all those scenes.”