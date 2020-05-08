Emily Ratajkowski is Using Sexy Image for “Survival”

For British GQ’s most current cover tale, design Emily Ratajkowski opened concerning just how she checks out the popularity and her ultra-sexy photo. Ratajkowski stated that she watches her image as a kind of “survival” as opposed to a truthful characteristic of that she is an individual. “I’m trying to use my experience as a model and someone who has capitalized on their image and also someone who has been maybe a victim of their image. It’s complicated,” discussed the design.

For Emily Ratajkowski, there’s even more to life than merely being gorgeous. In a brand-new cover tale with British GQ, the design opened concerning just how she has, in fact, really felt suppressed by her ultra-sexy photo for many years.

“I think, for me, the way I use my image and as a model and capitalize off of it has been very much about survival, rather than a representation of who I am. Modeling was an amazing way to make money and gain stability; fame came with that, and it was a bizarre thing,” Ratajkowski stated. “I also don’t think I knew what I was getting myself into—at all. I think it’s such a weird thing, the way our culture values fame and beauty—it’s blinding. And I think when you’re 20 years old, it can be especially disorienting. But I think that those were really important lessons I learned. There’s no way I would be where I am today without taking all those different roads.”

The design likewise disclosed that her interior battles getting used to life as a sex object would certainly be a common style in an upcoming memoir-esque publication she’s composing.

“I’m trying to use my experience as a model and someone who has capitalized on their image and also someone who has been maybe a victim of their image. It’s complicated,” discussed Ratajkowski. “I am looking at all that through a feminist perspective and just trying to decipher some of the answers. I don’t have them all yet; maybe I never will.”

Ratajkowski proceeded, stating that she does not have any type of “regrets” concerning her path to fame and that she does not inhibit girls that maintain hopes of popularity and success.

“I am exploring myself because the truth is no one has any answers. You have to figure it out,” stated the design. “And my only advice for any young woman starting in this industry would be to trust your gut and know your value.”