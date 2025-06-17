Emerging Storytellers Wanted: Join Filmland Festival Spotlight Event

Celebrated across the entertainment industry for its impact, Variety’s “10 Storytellers to Watch” list is once again seeking submissions, bringing the spotlight to emerging talent. This prestigious list, renowned for highlighting innovative voices in storytelling, is set to debut at the Filmland Festival in partnership with the Arkansas Cinema Society. Scheduled for this August, the event will draw attention to exceptional creatives reshaping how stories are told across various mediums.

Spotlighting Emerging Talent at Filmland

The 2025 iteration of Variety’s “10 Storytellers to Watch” will be prominently featured during the Filmland Festival in Little Rock, Arkansas. Known for its celebration of cinema and storytelling, the event is hosted by the Arkansas Cinema Society, creating a vibrant platform for new talent. The initiative, which previously ran in 2019 and 2021, has celebrated artists like composers Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow, known for the musical “Six,” and writer Kristen Roupenian, whose story “Cat Person” sparked significant interest and adaptations.

A Diverse Range of Storytelling Disciplines

Variety’s commitment to recognizing diverse storytelling is evident in its selection process, which spans multiple disciplines. The “10 Storytellers to Watch” list includes talents from fields as varied as podcasting, graphic novels, musicals, and novel writing. This initiative underscores the creative synergy found in both traditional and digital platforms, offering a stage for talents like singer-songwriters Tenille Townes and Ingrid Andress, and novelists Britt Bennett and Kiley Reid.

A Prestigious Partnership with Filmland

The collaboration with Arkansas-born director Jeff Nichols and Arkansas Cinema Society co-founder Kathryn Tucker enhances the list’s prestige. Filmland, renowned for its unique blend of films, television, and educational programs, serves as an ideal venue to honor these creative pioneers. “We’re honored that Variety has chosen Filmland and Arkansas as the home for this year’s Storytellers to Watch,” stated Kathryn Tucker. This partnership reinforces the rich storytelling culture not only in Arkansas but across the nation.

How to Submit Your Work

With the application deadline set for June 20, prospective candidates or their representatives have a prime opportunity to submit their work for consideration. For more information on how to apply and guidelines regarding submissions, interested parties are encouraged to click on this link.