Elle King Reveals Her Autism Diagnosis, Stirring Powerful Reaction

Elle King says she is focusing on what comes next while staying grounded in the moment.

“I keep telling myself whatever this next chapter is, I really want to be present and enjoy it,” the Grammy nominee said. “That’s what I’m trying to do.”

King Opens Up About Her Diagnosis

King, the daughter of comedian Rob Schneider and London King, first discussed her diagnosis in May, posting a video of herself singing to Instagram and writing in the caption, “good news is, im autistic.”

In the video, she can be heard singing what appears to be an unreleased track with the lyrics, “What if no one understands me? Will I always be this way? What’s the price to pay for a broken soul? Would I rather die than try to change?”

“I wish I could show you how it feels, but every time I try I’m still so empty. I have had to carry all these failures. Sometimes I just wish that you would let me,” King continued singing. “Oh, I don’t know what will save me from myself. Oh, I don’t know who will save me from myself. Oh lord, who will save me from myself? Oh lord, who will save me from myself?”

For more celebs who have been candid about their own mental health journeys, keep reading.