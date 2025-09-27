Eddie Vedder Rocks Ohana Festival with Devo and Led Zeppelin Covers

The Ohana Music Festival once again rocked Dana Point, California, as Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings set the stage ablaze with electrifying performances. The highlight of the night was Vedder’s eclectic mix of covers, including tracks by Devo and Led Zeppelin, making it an unforgettable kickoff for the festival. Fans eagerly gathered to witness this musical journey, which showcased not only Vedder’s iconic voice but also his profound connection with the audience.

Eddie Vedder and Earthlings Reunite

After a two-year hiatus, Eddie Vedder reunited with his band Earthlings, featuring guitarists Andrew Watt, Josh Klinghoffer, Glen Hansard, drummer Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and bassist Chris Chaney. Their performance at the Ohana Music Festival’s opening night proved to be a dynamic blend of beloved hits and surprising covers. Starting with Devo’s “Gut Feeling,” they swiftly transitioned into Pearl Jam’s classic “Corduroy.”

Legendary Covers and Iconic Moments

The setlist was a rollercoaster of musical excellence. As they moved through their lineup, they included a captivating cover of The Who’s “I’m One.” The energy peaked when they jammed the instrumental intro of Led Zeppelin’s “The Song Remains the Same,” seamlessly blending it into Pearl Jam’s “Rearviewmirror.” Vedder took a moment to acknowledge “all the magnificent human beings” at the festival, including shout-outs to several artists and his wife, amplifying the sense of community.

Music’s Power to Transform

Vedder shared an inspiring story from his past, recalling how music offered solace during challenging times. He spoke about an administrator who tried to bring him down but credited music with lifting his spirits. “Music has power,” he emphasized, underscoring its transformative ability and the responsibility that comes with it. This heartfelt revelation resonated with the crowd, reinforcing the powerful bond between artist and audience.

A Memorable Finale

The band delivered a seamless medley of the English Beat’s “Save It for Later” and Pearl Jam’s “Better Man,” with a standout performance by Fitz and the Tantrums’ James King on saxophone. Closing the night, Vedder’s rendition of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” brought the house down, featuring a host of guests, including Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones and King. The energy and collaboration highlighted the spirit of the festival.

As the Ohana Music Festival continues, with performances from Hozier and Green Day, Eddie Vedder has already set a high bar, proving once again the enduring impact of his music and the universal appeal of iconic covers.