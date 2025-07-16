Dolores Catania Addresses Real Housewives of Rhode Island Speculation

Dolores Catania continues to captivate fans of the “Real Housewives” franchise, sparking intriguing discussions about potential new ventures and reunions. Recently, rumors have swirled about her possible involvement in a “Real Housewives of Rhode Island” spin-off, a topic that has ignited considerable interest and speculation. With her deep connection to the show and enduring fan support, Catania remains a prominent figure in reality TV circles. As she navigates personal projects and maintains strong ties with her fellow New Jersey cast members, the buzz around Dolores Catania on “Real Housewives of Rhode Island” rumors persists, leaving fans eager for updates.

Reflections on Her Reality TV Journey

Reflecting on her journey, Dolores shares, “I miss everything about filming.” The emotional ups and downs have become a significant part of her life. “It’s a relationship I’ve been doing for over eight years now, and you miss the people you saw so often. It’s like a bad breakup,” she confessed. With years spent in the spotlight, it’s no surprise she’s nostalgic about her time on screen, hinting at the possibility of future projects related to the “Real Housewives of Rhode Island” rumors.

Gratitude for Fan Support

Dolores’ connection with fans remains strong, and she treasures their continuous support. “I’ve gotten so much support over the years, and I can’t thank everybody enough for that,” she expressed warmly. Her enthusiasm to welcome her fans goes beyond words. “I want to bring everyone over the house. I don’t care if it’s a million people; I want everyone to sleep over and stay,” she said. This heartfelt appreciation fuels ongoing interest in the “Real Housewives of Rhode Island” rumors surrounding Dolores Catania.

Maintaining Ties with Fellow Housewives

When it comes to her relationships with her former RHONJ castmates, Dolores keeps strong connections. “I spoke to almost everyone today,” she revealed, affirming her ongoing friendships with Jen Fessler, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, and Danielle Cabral. “The Jersey girls are tied. I really hope we come back,” she stated, hinting at her potential interest in the “Real Housewives of Rhode Island” rumors.

Focus on Health and Well-being

As Dolores navigates life beyond the cameras, she prioritizes her health, particularly through her GLP-1 weight loss journey. “When you start the GLP-1s, one of the side effects is nausea,” Dolores shared. Aiding her through this has been a unique remedy. “My Advanced Herbals from Dramamine, the ginger chews, they get me through it. These amazing chews help you with the nausea,” she explained. Her focus on personal well-being complements the ongoing interest in Dolores Catania and the “Real Housewives of Rhode Island” rumors.

Stay tuned for E!’s official ranking of every Housewife in Bravo history, and see where Dolores Catania lands amidst the “Real Housewives of Rhode Island” rumors that continue to captivate fans.