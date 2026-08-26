Dolly Parton's Journey: A Captivating Photo Retrospective

Dolly Parton, the beloved singer-songwriter, actress, and cultural icon, passed away on Tuesday in Nashville at the age of 80. Her remarkable, seven-decade career has placed her at the pinnacle of music and film, featuring standout roles in classics like “9 to 5” and “Steel Magnolias,” as well as her own television series, “Dolly.” Her family released a heartfelt tribute, stating, “A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family. Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience.”

Dolly Parton’s Hit Album ‘Jolene’

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Released in 1974, “Jolene” became one of Parton’s most iconic songs, solidifying her place in country music history.

Dolly Parton on the Phil Donahue Show

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Dolly Parton made a notable appearance on the Phil Donahue Show in Chicago on April 30, 1977, captivating audiences with her charm.

Dolly Parton Receives the Entertainer of the Year Award

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In 1978, flanked by country legends Johnny Cash and Ronnie Milsap, Dolly proudly accepted the Entertainer of the Year award at the Country Music Association awards.

Dolly Parton on Her Own Show ‘Dolly’

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Dolly showcased her diverse talents on the show “Dolly,” which aired from 1977 to 1978, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

Dolly Parton at the 1977 Grammys

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In 1977, Dolly mingled with fellow music greats Les Paul, Chet Atkins, and Freddie Fender at the 19th Annual Grammy Awards.

Dolly Parton in 1978

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A stunning portrait of Dolly Parton captured her iconic style in 1978, reflecting her influence during the peak of her career.

Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton

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Country icons Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton joined forces on stage around 1980, celebrating their shared passion for music.

Dolly Parton Concert After Party at Studio 54

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After a concert, Dolly Parton enjoyed a lavish after-party at the iconic Studio 54, capturing the spirit of an era.

Dolly Parton Performs in Atlanta

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On October 22, 1977, Dolly dazzled a live audience at Georgia Tech’s Alexander Memorial Coliseum in Atlanta.

On Set for ‘9 To 5’

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Dolly Parton starred alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the film “9 to 5,” which became a cultural landmark after its release in 1979.

Dolly Parton in 1974

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A captivating portrait from 1974 showcased Dolly’s enduring charm as she rose to prominence in the music industry.

Dolly Parton’s Show ‘Dolly’

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“Dolly,” her eponymous television show, captivated audiences from 1977 to 1978, highlighting her unique blend of music and personality.

Dolly Parton on Her Show ‘Dolly’

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Parton continued to perform and interact with guests on her show “Dolly,” demonstrating her versatility as an entertainer.

Dolly Parton with Barbara Walters in 1977

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Dolly Parton provided insights into her life during an engaging interview with Barbara Walters that aired on December 6, 1977.

‘Steel Magnolias’

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Dolly starred alongside Olympia Dukakis in the beloved film “Steel Magnolias,” which was released in 1989.

‘Rhinestone’

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In 1984, Dolly co-starred with Sylvester Stallone in the comedic musical film “Rhinestone,” showcasing her talents in a different genre.

‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas’

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Dolly’s performance in “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” released in 1982, remains one of her most recognized film roles.

Burt Reynolds and Dolly Parton in ‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas’

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Dolly shared the screen with Burt Reynolds in the film, showcasing not only their chemistry but also their comedic timing.

JOYFUL NOISE

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In 2012, Dolly starred in “Joyful Noise,” a musical film that also featured Queen Latifah and Keke Palmer.

Dolly Parton at the Dallas Cowboys Halftime Show

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In 2023, Dolly graced the stage at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game halftime show, proving her enduring popularity.

‘Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings’

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The anthology series “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” which streamed on Netflix in 2019, showcased her storytelling talents through music.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus

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