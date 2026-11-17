Disney has reported a strong fourth quarter, surpassing Wall Street‘s expectations with solid growth across its revenue and profits. CEO Josh D’Amaro, who has been at the helm for eight months, sees further opportunities for operational efficiency that could drive future growth.

Financial Performance Highlights

For the quarter ending October 3, 2026, Disney announced a revenue of $25.95 billion, marking a 16% increase compared to the previous year. The company doubled its net income to $2.61 billion, while total operating segment income grew by 43% to $4.97 billion. Disney reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.77, exceeding analyst expectations of $25.16 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings of $1.68 per share, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Focus on Efficiency and Cost Savings

Though the quarter was strong across Disney’s entertainment, sports, and theme park divisions, D’Amaro and CFO Hugh Johnston are intent on making the company more streamlined. In their letter to shareholders accompanying the earnings, they discussed an “efficiency program” aimed at generating incremental capacity for growth, which includes several rounds of layoffs anticipated to impact thousands of employees this quarter. They stated, “We now expect the program to realize annual run-rate operating expense savings of about $3 billion by fiscal 2029.” While these savings are primarily to fund future growth, a portion is expected to benefit the bottom line over time.

Projected Content Spending and Revenue Changes

Looking forward, executives projected cash content spending of approximately $26 billion for fiscal 2027, a 9% increase from the previous year, highlighting investments in international programming and sports rights. It is relevant to note that the recent quarterly results included an extra operational week, which contributed roughly $0.17 to the full-year adjusted earnings per share.

Revenue from streaming platforms Disney+ and Hulu rose 22% to $5.13 billion in the September quarter, with operating income more than doubling to $824 million. The company plans to finish the integration of Disney+ and Hulu by the end of 2026, offering a fully unified experience in December. Starting in Q1 of fiscal 2027, Disney will also stop reporting operating income for these services, aiming to provide more transparency on Revenue across its entertainment segments.

Segments Performance Analysis

Within its entertainment segment, Disney reported a revenue increase of 17% to $11.89 billion, with operating income soaring 92% to $1.33 billion. The growth was fueled by higher subscription and affiliate fees along with increased content sales, partly offset by rising programming and production costs.

The company’s successful IP strategy was evident as its theatrical and streaming releases fed into each other’s success. Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 5,” which grossed $1.15 billion globally, premiered on Disney+ and captivated 20 million viewers in just five days. Additionally, Marvel content experienced a surge in viewership, driven by recent theatrical releases and a strengthened anticipation for upcoming projects.

ESPN and Disney Experiences Growth

ESPN revenue also grew, rising 16% to $4.61 billion, benefiting from increased subscription and affiliate fees. Meanwhile, Disney’s Experiences division saw revenue hit $10.11 billion, reflecting a 15% increase, largely from higher ticket prices. Operating income for this segment rose 20% to $2.25 billion, aided by an 11% rise in global visitors despite some international attendance challenges.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, Disney anticipates double-digit growth in adjusted earnings per share, with segment operating income expected to grow around 8%. The company also forecasts $9 billion in capital expenditures to boost growth initiatives within Disney Experiences. In August, Disney finalized the sale of its 50% stake in A+E Global Media for $1.2 billion, contributing approximately $390 million in equity income to its entertainment segment.

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