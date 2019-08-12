Healthy Heart Diet: 2 Days Menu for a Healthy Heart Diet

A healthy heart is a happy heart! To maintain a healthy heart you need to adjust your lifestyle, including your diet. That is why we decided to give you some useful information about a healthy heart diet. You need to pay attention to our tips in order to live a long, healthy life.

A healthy heart diet is necessary if you want to maintain your heart healthy and strong. Find out which are the most healthy heart foods!

Healthy heart diet – what can you eat

Heart problems are one of the main issues of human kind. Millions of people die every year because of heart diseases. That is why we recommend a healthy heart diet. There are many foods you can eat during a healthy heart diet. Here are some of these foods:

1. Healthy fish fats

Fish like salmon or sardines contain many healthy fats and a large quantity of Omega-3 acids. These healthy fats and acids reduce the risk of arteriosclerosis and arrhythmia.

2. Oatmeal

The oatmeal contains many healthy fibers that absorb the cholesterol from your digestive tract. This way the cholesterol doesn’t reach your blood flow.

3. Dark chocolate

Many scientists have demonstrated that eating dark chocolate reduces the risk of heart failure. The chocolate that contains at least 60% cocoa contains a chemical compound that reduces blood pressure and inflammations.

4. Strawberries

Strawberries contain flavonoids and anthocyanins which reduce blood pressure and dilate blood vessels.

5. Lemons and oranges

These citrus fruits are recommended during a healthy heart diet because they contain vitamin C and they maintain a healthy heart.

6. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seed contain fibers, Omega-3 acids and vitamin E. All these help reduce cholesterol levels.

As mentioned before, there are many foods you can eat when you are on a healthy heart diet and your menus can variate every day.

2 Days Menu for a Healthy Heart Diet

Day 1

Breakfast:

– 1 bowl with oatmeal cereals, non-fat milk, 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1 tablespoon of nuts

– 1 banana

Lunch:

– 1 cup of plain, non-fat yogurt with one teaspoon of flax seeds

– 4 slices of toast bread

– 2 tablespoons of cream cheese

– 1 cup of boiled broccoli and cauliflower

– ½ cup of fresh peaches

Dinner:

– 150 g of grilled beef meat with whole cereal bread

– 1 vegetable salad with sunflower seeds and 2 tablespoons olive oil

– 1 cup of non-fat milk

– 1 orange

Snack:

– 1 cup non-fat milk

– 9 salted crackers

Day 2

Breakfast:

– 2 pancakes filled with blueberry jam

– ¾ cups of orange juice

– 1 cup of on-fat milk

Lunch:

– 1 salad made of some lettuce leaves, ½ tomatoes, ½ cucumbers, ¼ cups of feta cheese and 2 tablespoons of salad dressing

– 1 kiwi

– 1 cup of non-fat milk

Dinner:

– 150 g boiled chicken with boiled rice

– 1 cup of boiled broccoli

– ½ cup of fresh peaches

– 1 glass of red wine

Snack:

– 3 whole wheat crackers

– 1 cup of non – fat yogurt

Tips For Reducing Your Risk

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one death cause of Americans in the UNITED STATES.

Most Americans are not aware that taking precautionary measures such as eating a healthy diet plan, taking care of stress and anxiety levels as well as getting adequate exercise can be a long-lasting method in lowering the threats of heart-related conditions.

There are 5 easy actions below which help you maintain a healthy heart:

Eat a Diet Rich in Fruits and also Veggies: The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA), a brand new Dietary Standards, claim grownups ought to take in the suggested quantities of vegetables and fruits every day to decrease their danger of heart problem.

Workout: Physical activity assists and enhances heart function, reduced high blood pressure and cholesterol, and it also enhances strength. The American Heart Organization reports that 38.6 percent of United States grownups claim they do not engage in leisure-time physical activity. Adults should have at least 30 to 60 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity most days of the week.

Add Fiber to Your Diet: Fiber offers several heart-health benefits consisting in reducing the danger of coronary cardiovascular disease and blood cholesterol. Try to obtain the suggested amount of fiber (25 to 30 grams) in your everyday diet plan.

Consume Omega-3s: Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (EPA and also DHA) assistance keeps a healthy and balanced cardiovascular system by preserving cholesterol and also triglyceride degrees in the body. Excellent sources of Omega-3 fatty acids are seafood, such as salmon, tuna, crab as well as shrimp…

Supplement Your Diet regimen: A good supplement can work as your nutritional seat belt. Health and wellness specialists, including physicians, nutritionists and even the Food as well as Medicine Association (FDA), agree that many diets in the U.S. do not have the optimum levels of several crucial nutrients such as anti-oxidants, Omega-3s, as well as plant sterols needed to maintain a healthy and balanced heart diet which includes a day-to-day multivitamin or nutritional supplement which can help fill up the dietary spaces.