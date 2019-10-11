Fast weight loss diet plan loses 5kg in 5 days – this is the plan that will help you achieve the desired results. In this article, we provide you information about this regime in order to lose weight fast either you are going to an event or if you simply wish to impress someone special and you want to look great.

Fast weight loss diet plan lose 5kg in 5 days has this principle: the intake of fats and carbohydrates is restricted, while seasonal vegetables are recommended to be consumed in excess. Although 1 kg per day may seem unreal, if you follow this diet strictly, you will see for yourself it is not a fiction.

What should you eat for Fast Weight Loss Diet Plan Lose 5kg in 5 Days?

You will improve your shape, but also your overall state of health if you follow this fast weight loss diet plan lose 5kg in 5 days. You are allowed to eat fresh vegetables and you can cook them in various ways, especially according to the season.

Foods and drinks to avoid

Obviously, you must avoid consuming alcohol, fast food, and carbohydrates and sugar during this fast weight loss diet plan lose 5kg in 5 days.

Physical activities

It is very important to increase physical activities throughout this diet. Be sure you maintain yourself hydrated and not to force yourself. This fast weight loss diet plan to lose 5kg in 5 days is based on fresh vegetable low-calorie foods, and you might need to take vitamins. It is recommended to consult a doctor to inform you about this and about the type of physical activities you need to do according to your height and weight.

Example of menus for 5 days

The first step you must follow this fast weight loss diet plan to lose 5kg in 5 days is to be determined to not cheat on this regime. This is an example of menus for each day of this diet.

Day 1

Breakfast: a small piece of rye bread (rusk or toast) and unsweetened tea.

Snack: non-fat cottage cheese (200 g).

Lunch: unroasted vegetables and fish soup (100 g of fish, potatoes, carrots, tomatoes, cabbage, and onions).

Dinner: a small piece of rye bread and steamed vegetables (or stewed without oil) (200 g) cooked in any combinations: cabbage, Champignon mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, onions, garlic, tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplant, pumpkin, peppers, etc.

Day 2

Breakfast: two walnuts and unsweetened coffee.

Snack: half a banana and a glass of non-fat or low-fat kefir.

Lunch: unroasted vegetables and beef soup (100 g of beef meat, potatoes, carrots, tomatoes, cabbage, and onions).

Dinner: a small piece of rye bread and steamed vegetables (or stewed without oil) (200 g) cooked in any combinations: cabbage, Champignon mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, onions, garlic, tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplant, pumpkin, peppers, etc.

Day 3

Breakfast: a small piece of rye bread (rusk or toast) and a cup of coffee.

Snack: half a cup of strawberries or currants and a glass of non-fat or low-fat kefir.

Lunch: unroasted vegetables and chicken soup (100 g of chicken, potatoes, carrots, tomatoes, cabbage, and onions).

Dinner: a small piece of rye bread and steamed vegetables (or stewed without oil) (200 g) cooked in any combinations: cabbage, Champignon mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, onions, garlic, tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplant, pumpkin, peppers, etc.

Day 4

Breakfast: rusk and unsweetened green tea.

Snack: two boiled quail eggs (or one hen’s dietary egg) and fresh cabbage salad (100 g).

Lunch: unroasted vegetables and fish soup (100 grams of fish, potatoes, carrots, tomatoes, cabbage, and onions).

Dinner: a small piece of rye bread and steamed vegetables (or stewed without oil) (200 g) cooked in any combinations: cabbage, Champignon mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, onions, garlic, tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplant, pumpkin, peppers, etc.

Day 5

Breakfast: half a cup of seasonal berries to taste and unsweetened tea.

Snack: two walnuts and a glass of non-fat or low-fat kefir.

Lunch: unroasted vegetables and beef soup (100 g of beef meat, potatoes, carrots, tomatoes, cabbage, and onions).

Dinner: a small piece of rye bread and steamed vegetables (or stewed without oil) (200 g) cooked in any combinations: cabbage, Champignon mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, onions, garlic, tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplant, pumpkin, peppers, etc.

In conclusion, follow this fast weight loss diet plan to lose 5kg in 5 days and you will impress everybody with your results! You will lose weight fast, and your self-esteem will improve because you will look and feel amazing in less than a week…