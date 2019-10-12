Best 14 Celebrity Diets that Work

Most of the celebrities have amazing bodies. Some of them may do no effort for these bodies of theirs, but the others go regularly to the gym and eat according to a strict diet given by their dietitians.

We have found some of their secrets to stay in shape and we want to share those with all our readers.

Do not eat eggs for breakfast

Eggs have many proteins so your body needs to use a lot of energy to digest them early in the morning. Because of this after only a few hours of you will get hungry again and you may also feel the need to eat something sweet. We recommend you to eat eggs at lunch.

Channing Tatum does lots of sports. He tries to go every day at the gym for three hours in order to maintain his body. Although he eats healthy food most of the time, he’s totally into fast food, but he is trying to eat this very rare.

Start your day with a glass of water with lemon

Lemons are full in enzymes and Vitamin C and they help at improving the liver function. On the other side, hot water is relaxing the intestines and removes harmful metabolic waste. You should add as much lemon juice as you like, but it also depends on the amount of weight you have. This tip should be followed ONLY by those people that do not have stomach issues.

In order to turn into a superhero, Chris Pratt followed a low-carb and alcohol-free diet for half a year. He also had to do a 4-hour workout every single day.

Drink a smoothie instead of juice

A smoothie is the best solution to energize your body for a long time. It is even better if you take into consideration that it regulates the sugar level in your body. The nutrients released by the vegetables and fruits that you blended are very easy to digest. You should drink the smoothie slowly.

Fergie works really hard to get back in her shape after she gave birth to her baby. She eventually achieved her goal through dieting, jogging, and cardio.

Try a low protein diet

Many people try to lose weight by following a high protein diet. But too many proteins lead to improper kidney function. So you should be very careful.

Because she wanted to get a part in a movie, Drew Barrymore lost some weight by adopting a healthy diet and doing workouts such as hot yoga, hip-hop dance classes, and even long walks.

Alternate your workouts every ten days

Our muscles tend to adapt to the same kind of exercise. So if you want to obtain the best result you should alternate the exercise every 9-10 days. If you want to look fit and not muscular you should pay attention to the minor groups of muscles.

Britney Spears managed to achieve her dream body through only a 40 minutes workout 3-4 times a week. But she also adopted a healthier diet.

Do your workouts in the morning

The best way to get the result you desire is to do your workout in the morning. Many people prefer to do workouts in the evening, but this will bring you the opposite of what you want, muscle growth will slow.

Christina Aguilera achieved her body goal by running every morning, going to the gym and stop eating fast food.

Don’t get carried away with protein bars and sports drinks.

Protein bars may not always contain that much protein as you think. And be sure those have a lot of sugar. Opt for fish, eggs, chicken, and nuts instead of protein bars. The sports drinks contain many ingredients that will give you a lot of energy, but it is only for a small period of time.

Jonah Hill managed to lose a lot of weight only by giving up fast food, sweets, and alcohol. Now he has a healthy lifestyle and he works out regularly.

Plan your meals and workouts

Instead of starving you should plan your meals. Just think about what you are going to eat for breakfast, lunch or dinner. If you eat chicken, for example, instead of adding potatoes to it, add broccoli.

Zach Galifianakis lost a lot of weight by quitting fast food and alcohol. He does long walks and always takes the stairs. It was not easy for him at all because he was a fan of fast food meals.

Begin intensive training

High intensive training is perfect for boosting your metabolism. You should not do such training before consulting a physician, though. The best exercises to speed up your heart rate are high-speed running on a racetrack, jump rope training, running in place, or kickboxing. Cardio workouts in the morning on an empty stomach do wonders.

For impersonating Thor, Chris Hemsworth had to gain muscle mass. He did a lot of weight training and his diet was formed from high-protein foods (chicken, meat, eggs), protein drinks and unprocessed carbs.

A 15-minute workout is better than no workout at all

It is pretty clear that a full workout is the best option. But for those who have no time for doing a lot of exercises, this is a great solution. Doing a 15-minute workout is better than no workout, but before and after the workout you should drink at least 2 glasses of mineral water.

Kelly Osbourne achieved her goal when she stopped eating fast food. She also stopped eating macaroni, bread, and sugar. Now she does workouts regularly.

Eat more fiber

Try to consume at least 5 g of fiber with every meal. It’ll help slow down the assimilation of sugar in your body. A woman under 50 should consume 25 g of fiber daily, a man under 50, 38 g.

Aishwarya Rai managed to get back into shape after her pregnancy. She says that she is mainly eating fish, vegetables, fruits, rice, and nuts. She also actively uses spices for their fat-burning qualities.

Choose healthy fast food

Because none of us have the time to always cook healthy meals, we sometimes eat not so healthy food. In order to avoid that we can use a bunch of prepared foods that can be combined with fruits and vegetables. For example, you can add fruits to your cereals.

Adele obtained a beautiful body by only giving up carbs and sugar. She also works out.

Practice bedroom gymnastics

While you’re still in bed, strain and relax your stomach muscles as if pulling them to your spine. Don’t rush, and breathe deeply. Repeat the exercise at least 10-15 times. Then try to strain your buttock muscles. Do this 15 times quickly and 15 times slowly.

Janet Jackson is not a fan of severe diets. This is why she chooses to eat as healthy as possible and to work out 5 times a week.

Don’t trust low-fat foods

You should avoid as much as possible low-fat or fat-free foods. Those do not contain many needed nutrients and your stomach digest this kind of foods very slow.

After she gained weight for her part in Bridget Jones’s Diary, Renée Zellweger managed to lose it by adopting the Atkins diet. She ate food high in proteins, meals in small portions and drank a lot of water. She also did a lot of jogging, swimming, and cycling…