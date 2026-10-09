Deen Castronovo Faces Health Crisis on Stage in Tulsa

During a concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Journey drummer Deen Castronovo experienced a medical emergency, prompting a pause in the performance at the BOK Center on Thursday night. Reports indicate that Castronovo was subsequently hospitalized after only two songs were played.

Concert Paused Amid Emergency

According to Tulsa World, after the abrupt halt of the concert, keyboardist Jonathan Cain addressed the audience, expressing concerns for Castronovo’s health. “We’re going to see what happens as this progresses,” Cain stated. “It’s an unfortunate situation. We’re very sorry. We’re hoping it’s only a delay, but please — I’m sorry. Don’t worry. Have your prayers ready. Have your prayers ready for Deen Castronovo, everybody. Thank you.”

At the Journey concert where drummer Deen Castronova had a “medical emergency” after two songs. Was helped off the stage.

Show is delayed for now at the BOK Center. pic.twitter.com/KHQljAJRnl — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 9, 2026

Performance Resumes with Support

After a brief intermission, Journey founder and guitarist Neal Schon returned to the stage to provide an update. He confirmed that Castronovo was taken to the hospital but reassured fans by saying, “Give a big hand for Steve Toomey,” referring to Castronovo’s drum tech who filled in for the rest of the show. “We love you all. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience,” Schon added.

As the concert resumed, Schon dedicated the performance to Castronovo, stating, “This concert is for Deen. I think he’s going to be fine.”

Journey’s Farewell Tour Continues

Journey is currently in the midst of their Final Frontier farewell tour, which began on February 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and has since added 40 North American dates. The ongoing leg commenced on September 12 in Los Angeles and will conclude on November 28 in San Francisco.