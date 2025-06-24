Deborra-Lee Furness Initiates Divorce from Hugh Jackman

Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman’s ex, has officially filed for divorce, marking the end of their 27-year-long marriage. This development comes after their separation announcement in September 2023. As one of Hollywood’s long-standing couples, their split has attracted significant public interest. This article delves into the details surrounding their divorce proceedings, highlighting key aspects and updates.

The Legal Proceedings Begin

Deborra-Lee Furness initiated the legal steps to dissolve her marriage with the acclaimed actor. According to documents obtained by E! News, she filed for divorce in New York on May 23. This filing signifies a significant move as the pair, known for their strong bond, navigate the complexities of ending a long-term relationship.

The couple has two children together, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19. Furness noted in the petition that they have already agreed on the terms of the divorce, ensuring a smoother transition for their family.

Details of the Filing

In her filing, the “Jindabyne” actress requested several conditions to be met. Her lawyer, Elena Karabatos, filed essential paperwork which included a continuation of health care coverage and a medical child support order. Furness’s legal team is also taking steps by completing the New York state child support registry form, the proposed judgment of divorce, and securing an official certificate of dissolution.

Awaiting Responses

Efforts have been made to reach out to representatives for both Jackman and Furness for their comments on the situation, but responses have not been forthcoming. As this story continues to unfold, fans and followers are eagerly waiting for more insights directly from the couple.

As Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman’s ex, moves forward with the divorce proceedings, the public remains attentive to how this once iconic relationship concludes, while respecting their privacy and the family’s future dynamics.